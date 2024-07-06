Police say woman stabbed man 7 times at Bluffdale family party

BLUFFDALE — A 23-year-old woman was arrested after police said she stabbed a man multiple times at a family party in Bluffdale.

Izabel Happold was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail Friday morning on suspicion of aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, obstruction of justice, intoxication, and domestic violence in the presence of a child.

Bluffdale police Det. Carl Hamer said the incident happened at approximately 1:30 a.m. at Rockpoint Apartments on 15300 S. Porter Rockwell Blvd.

Hamer said a family had gathered at an apartment for a birthday and Independence Day celebration when two men got into a “pretty significant fistfight” fueled by alcohol.

At one point, Hamer said, Happold, who is the wife of one of the men, stabbed the other man multiple times. According to the affidavit, the victim sustained six stab wounds in his back and one stab wound in his neck.

Seven children were inside the apartment at the time of the stabbing, according to police.

The affidavit stated that Happold initially told police she stabbed the man to protect her husband. However, she “also admitted to stabbing the victim before he had begun hitting her husband.”

Both men were treated at the hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Hamer said.

Police said Happold hid the knife in a nearby dumpster, which she later showed to officers. Police also said they also found “countless open alcoholic containers throughout the residence,” and Happold was drinking alcohol as she spoke to officers.

A judge ordered Happold to be held without bail, according to court documents. Hamer said after the stabbing victim is out of the hospital, he will face charges of aggravated assault in connection with the fight inside the apartment.