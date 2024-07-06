SALT LAKE CITY — Thursday’s frightening firework mishap at the Stadium of Fire Independence Day show is putting Friday night’s holiday drone show in Salt Lake City in a different light. Some people are more open to embracing a less explosive holiday display.

The mishap videos are all over social media, with fireworks going astray at Thursday night’s Stadium of Fire in Provo. Authorities reported that several people were injured, leaving other attendees shocked and frightened.

“It does make you nervous. Obviously, I’m a parent, and you have kids,” said Cesar Trujillo, watching Salt Lake City’s drone show.

Some people at the Salt Lake City drone show said the incident made them rethink how they feel about the city’s switch last year from the traditional fireworks show to a more safety-friendly drone display.

“With what happened at Stadium of Fire it makes me a little more weary of them,” said Carissa Rowe, Vinyard resident.

“Went last night and saw fireworks, had my granddaughter with me and the thought of that happening with her there and my family, that’s it’s terrifying,” said Bonnie Barlow, St. George resident.

While the possibility of rogue fireworks wasn’t the sole reason Salt Lake City flipped the switch, reducing fire danger, and improving air quality and people’s safety were the core ideas.

“It’s a far safer show, it’s also a lot more inclusive, people that maybe struggle from PTSD, maybe folks who have pets that want to bring them out, they’re all just welcome here and it’s all more inclusive of a show,” said Lynze Twede, Events Manager for Salt Lake City Public Lands.

Some coming to Friday night’s show are here to see if they like drones better, while others feel fireworks shows should flame out.

“The whole idea of entertaining with the drones, I think that’s an intriguing idea to replace the fireworks, you bet,” said Dennis Hollinger, Midvale resident.

“I think it’s a little more safer for the city to move that way, especially when it comes to kids and everything,” Trujillo added.

“I think we should just go to drones; I think you can get just as much patriotism,” Barlow said.

And swap explosive tradition, for less threatening images of America.