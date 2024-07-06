On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CNN

Almost entire population in Gaza now displaced amid fresh Israeli offensive

Jul 6, 2024, 8:48 AM

Smoke rises after Israeli bombardment of Gaza City, July 4, 2024. (Omar Al-Qattaa/AFP/Getty Images ...

Smoke rises after Israeli bombardment of Gaza City, July 4, 2024. (Omar Al-Qattaa/AFP/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

(Omar Al-Qattaa/AFP/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY IBRAHIM DAHMAN, TIM LISTER, KHADER AL-ZA'ANOUN AND EUGENIA YOSEF, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN) — Nearly 2 million people have been displaced in Gaza – almost the entire population – after the Israeli military last week ordered a further 80,000 people to evacuate parts of Gaza City amid a renewed ground operation, latest UN figures show.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has stepped up assaults in several parts of the Strip, including the Shujaya neighborhood in the north, where it previously said it had dismantled Hamas.

UNRWA, the main UN agency for Palestinian refugees, estimates that up to 1.9 million people in Gaza have been internally displaced – about 90% of the population of the Strip, estimated by the UN to be around 2.1 million people. The number of displaced people rose from 1.7 million since Israel launched its offensive on the southern city of Rafah in May.

The fresh flurry of offensives raises questions about how and when Israel will wind down its war, which has been fought for nearly nine months with the aims of destroying Hamas’ military and governing capacities and rescuing Israeli hostages.

Israeli officials had said its incursion into Rafah – the southernmost point of Gaza to which Hamas was thought to have regrouped after Israel’s destruction of the north – would be the final stage of its war, but the uptick in fighting in the north suggests Hamas retains an ongoing presence.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said Saturday that 80,000 people have been displaced this week after the IDF issued evacuation orders in eastern areas of Gaza City.

Renewed offensives

In Shujaya, the IDF said Saturday that its combat teams had fought “armed squads” of Hamas militants over the past 24 hours, “destroying weapons and terrorist infrastructures above and below the ground.”

It said its soldiers ambushed a group of Hamas fighters and “eliminated all the terrorists without any casualties to our forces,” and that an air strike had wiped out a terrorist squad with rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) launchers.

Gaza’s Civil Defense told CNN on Saturday that Israeli bombing in the area has continued “without stopping.”

“The situation in Shujaya has been the same for 10 days and our crews cannot enter to save lives there,” it said.

Meanwhile, operations have also continued in southern Rafah, where the bulk of Palestinian civilians had initially been displaced. The IDF said it had eliminated a number of “terrorist cells” and underground structures.

The IDF did not provide a figure for the number of airstrikes in Gaza over the past 24 hours.

The fighting is continuing to take a huge toll on civilians, many of whom have been displaced nine or 10 times already. One man displaced in Khan Younis told CNN about the hours needed to get hold of small amounts of clean water.

“Life in tents is very difficult. We live on sand. Clothes get dirty. Hands get dirty. The body needs to be cleaned. Dining utensils need to be cleaned,” Zakaria Bakr, from the Al-Shati camp, told CNN Saturday.

He said his children often have to fetch water for the family. “The children live a life that is not their own and they have never known this suffering before,” he said.

On Friday, UNRWA posted a video of people in makeshift tents on a beach in the central city of Nuseirat, saying they were “building sand walls to protect themselves from the incoming tide.”

“There are few safe spaces left for families to move to,” it said. “Many families rely on seawater for washing, cleaning and even drinking.”

Elsewhere in Nuseirat, three journalists were killed Saturday in a strike on an apartment building, the Hamas-run government media office told CNN. Since Friday, two other journalists have also been killed in other parts of the Strip, it said.

CNN is asking the IDF for comment on the Nuseirat strike.

Across the Strip, fuel shortages are threatening work at hospitals, and in distributing the trickle of aid passing into Gaza. COGAT, the Israeli agency responsible for administering the delivery of aid to Gaza, said Friday that the content of 1,150 aid trucks is waiting to be collected on the Gazan side of the Kerem Shalom crossing.

Gaza’s Minister of Health warned Saturday of “the continuing fuel crisis necessary to operate hospital generators, oxygen stations, and refrigerators for storing medicines in all health facilities.”

KSL 5 TV Live

CNN

A new study found that people with type 2 diabetes who were being treated with a class of GLP-1 dru...

Deidre McPhillips, CNN

Popular weight-loss and diabetes medications linked to lower risk of some cancers, study finds

GLP-1 medications such as Ozempic and Wegovy may help lower the risk of certain cancers, a new study suggests.

17 hours ago

Jake O'Leary is in custody after he allegedly attacked three other people with a sword inside the W...

Patrick Damp, KDKA

Man in custody following sword attack in Pennsylvania hotel

A man is in custody after he allegedly attacked three other people with a sword inside a Hotel in downtown Pittsburgh in the early morning hours of Fourth of July.

19 hours ago

Former President Donald Trump walks offstage after speaking at a campaign rally at the Liacouras Ce...

Alayna Treene, Steve Contorno and Kate Sullivan, CNN

Trump seeks to distance himself from pro-Trump Project 2025

Former President Donald Trump on Friday sought to distance himself from a closely aligned conservative group’s plans to radically reshape the federal government and American life should the former president win a second term.

19 hours ago

A general view of the main pool is seen during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics C...

Homero de la Fuente, CNN

World Aquatics confirms US government has opened criminal investigation into doping case involving Chinese swimmers: AP

Swimming’s international governing body says its executive director Brent Nowicki has been ordered to testify in a US criminal investigation into a case involving 23 Chinese swimmers who failed doping tests in 2021 but were allowed to continue competing and won medals in the Tokyo Olympics, the Associated Press reports.

2 days ago

A boat moves along Lake Oroville as the Thompson Fire continues to burn in Oroville, California on ...

Nouran Salahieh, CNN

The West is sizzling under extreme heat and bracing for the threat of more fires as thousands remain evacuated in California

The West is sizzling under a major, prolonged heatwave through July 4 and beyond that’s bringing triple-digit temperatures and fueling wildfire risk as thousands have had to flee their homes from an advancing Northern California blaze.

2 days ago

Researchers found that all four of a hippo's limbs leave the ground when they trot at high speeds....

Jack Guy, CNN

High-speed hippos can get airborne, says new study

Hippos can get airborne when moving at high speeds over land, according to a new study.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Almost entire population in Gaza now displaced amid fresh Israeli offensive