Backyard grill sparks North Ogden house fire
Jul 6, 2024, 9:28 AM | Updated: 10:46 am
(Maria Brasil)
NORTH OGDEN — A homeowner was grilling on their deck when the food burned and started a fire Friday night, according to firefighters.
Officials said the homeowner attempted to extinguish the fire with a water hose, but when firefighters arrived at the house near 1875 North, they saw heavy smoke and flames from the back deck.
The house “Isn’t a total loss,” according to firefighters, but reportedly had $200,000 in damage.
The family was displaced, but no injuries were reported.