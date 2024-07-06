Backyard grill sparks North Ogden house fire

NORTH OGDEN — A homeowner was grilling on their deck when the food burned and started a fire Friday night, according to firefighters.

Officials said the homeowner attempted to extinguish the fire with a water hose, but when firefighters arrived at the house near 1875 North, they saw heavy smoke and flames from the back deck.

The house “Isn’t a total loss,” according to firefighters, but reportedly had $200,000 in damage.

The family was displaced, but no injuries were reported.