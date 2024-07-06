Police looking for missing endangered teen

SALT LAKE CITY — Police are asking for help locating a missing endangered teenager near Salt Lake City.

Officials said 15-year-old Mirena Vigil left her home around 12:36 a.m. Friday. She is 5’2″, has brown hair with “faded red highlights,” and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, black shorts, black and white shoes, and had a black backpack with her, according to police.

If located, police ask you call the South Salt Lake Police Department.