Police looking for missing endangered teen
Jul 6, 2024, 10:41 AM | Updated: 10:59 am
(South Salt Lake Police Department)
SALT LAKE CITY — Police are asking for help locating a missing endangered teenager near Salt Lake City.
Officials said 15-year-old Mirena Vigil left her home around 12:36 a.m. Friday. She is 5’2″, has brown hair with “faded red highlights,” and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, black shorts, black and white shoes, and had a black backpack with her, according to police.
If located, police ask you call the South Salt Lake Police Department.