On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Police looking for missing endangered teen

Jul 6, 2024, 10:41 AM | Updated: 10:59 am

Mirena Vigil was reported as a missing endangered teen by police Friday. (South Salt Lake Police De...

Mirena Vigil was reported as a missing endangered teen by police Friday. (South Salt Lake Police Department)

(South Salt Lake Police Department)

Carlysle Price's Profile Picture

BY CARLYSLE PRICE


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Police are asking for help locating a missing endangered teenager near Salt Lake City.

Officials said 15-year-old Mirena Vigil left her home around 12:36 a.m. Friday. She is 5’2″, has brown hair with “faded red highlights,” and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, black shorts, black and white shoes, and had a black backpack with her, according to police.

If located, police ask you call the South Salt Lake Police Department.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Marshland...

Megan Banta, The Salt Lake Tribune

Wildlife are losing habitat at the Great Salt Lake. A nonprofit is working to build some back.

The Nature Conservancy nonprofit has built more than 100 acres of new wetlands in the last few years and has plans for other projects, including a 200-acre project near Syracuse.

3 hours ago

A woods cross man died Wednesday after police say he accidentally fell through the screen of his be...

Cassidy Wixom, KSL.com

Woods Cross man dies after accidentally falling out his bedroom window, police say

A Woods Cross man died Wednesday after police say he accidentally fell through the screen of his bedroom window, landing about 23 feet below.

3 hours ago

A backyard grill sparked a North Ogden house fire Friday night, according to officials.(Maria Brasi...

Carlysle Price

Backyard grill sparks North Ogden house fire

A homeowner was grilling on their deck when the food burned and started a fire Friday night, according to firefighters.

5 hours ago

Families at Jordan Park for the Salt Lake City Drone Show 2024 on July 5, 2024....

Brian Carlson

Utahns are seeing drone shows in a different light after Stadium of Fire firework accident

Thursday's frightening firework mishap at the Stadium of Fire Independence Day show is putting Friday night's holiday drone show in Salt Lake City in a different light.

15 hours ago

A crowd of people in Highland running away from fireworks after they started to tip over on the the...

Andrew Adams

Family members urge caution after neighborhood fireworks display goes awry in Highland

After their neighborhood's Fourth of July fireworks show went awry, a family is cautioning others to be prepared for anything.

16 hours ago

The Rockpoint Apartments where the woman allegedly stabbed a man multiple times during a party....

Daniel Woodruff

Police say woman stabbed man 7 times at Bluffdale family party

A 23-year-old woman was arrested after police said she stabbed a man multiple times at a family party in Bluffdale.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Police looking for missing endangered teen