Woods Cross man dies after accidentally falling out his bedroom window, police say

WOODS CROSS — A Woods Cross man died Wednesday after police say he accidentally fell through the screen of his bedroom window, landing about 23 feet below.

Just after 6 a.m., neighbors saw a man who appeared to be injured lying on the ground in the parking area of Coventry Townhomes, 2323 S. 800 West.

Woods Cross police responded to the area and attempted lifesaving measures on the 32-year-old man, but he died on scene. Police said the man suffered from a “long list of physical ailments.”

“Our investigation determined that it appeared that this fall was accidental. At some point, he put too much weight on the window screen and fell out the window,” said Woods Cross Assistant Police Chief Adam Osoro.

The man’s identity has not yet been released.