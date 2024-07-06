Two people killed, three others injured in Ogden Canyon crash

OGDEN — The Utah Highway Patrol says two people have died following a vehicle crash in Ogden Canyon on Saturday.

The UHP said a tow truck was traveling eastbound on state Route 39, The UHP said it had a bulldozer on its flatbed. A SUV was traveling westbound, and was pulling a boat.

On Saturday evening, the UHP said the bulldozer fell off the flatbed and onto the SUV.

The UHP said they it is unsure if the straps broke or if the bulldozer wasn’t properly secured.

In addition to the two people killed, according to the UHP, three others have been transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The canyon was reopened by roughly 6 p.m.

This a developing story. It will be updated when more information becomes available.