Summer-long construction on SR 190 will begin on Monday

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation says a summer-long repaving project is starting on portions of state Route 190 on Monday.

The construction will occur between the mouth of Big Cottonwood Canyon from the Mineral Fork Trailhead and Guardsman Pass Road between the winter gate and the Pass Overlook.

“This project will enhance safety and create a smoother ride for drivers, bikers, and all individuals traveling though Big Cottonwood Canyon,” UDOT said in a public announcement.

UDOT said the construction will start at the mouth of Big Cottonwood Canyon and continue to Brighton Resort.

Once construction begins, UDOT says people who drive through the construction can expect up to 15-minute delays throughout the canyon.

Drivers should also expect some parking lots to close.

“Roadside parking between Stairs Gulch and Rock House will be prohibited for up to two weeks as crews prepare for paving,” UDOT said in a press release.

One-way traffic will alternate with the help of temporary traffic signals and pilot cars.

UDOT says the construction is projected to be completed “by late summer 2024.”