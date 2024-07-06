On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

TRAFFIC & ROADS

Summer-long construction on SR 190 will begin on Monday

Jul 6, 2024, 3:25 PM | Updated: 3:26 pm

(UDOT Cottonwood Canyons)...

(UDOT Cottonwood Canyons)

(UDOT Cottonwood Canyons)

KSL NewsRadio's Profile Picture

BY KENNEDY CAMARENA, KSL NEWSRADIO


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation says a summer-long repaving project is starting on portions of state Route 190 on Monday.

The construction will occur between the mouth of Big Cottonwood Canyon from the Mineral Fork Trailhead and Guardsman Pass Road between the winter gate and the Pass Overlook.

“This project will enhance safety and create a smoother ride for drivers, bikers, and all individuals traveling though Big Cottonwood Canyon,” UDOT said in a public announcement.

UDOT said the construction will start at the mouth of Big Cottonwood Canyon and continue to Brighton Resort.

Once construction begins, UDOT says people who drive through the construction can expect up to 15-minute delays throughout the canyon.

Drivers should also expect some parking lots to close.

“Roadside parking between Stairs Gulch and Rock House will be prohibited for up to two weeks as crews prepare for paving,” UDOT said in a press release.

One-way traffic will alternate with the help of temporary traffic signals and pilot cars.

UDOT says the construction is projected to be completed “by late summer 2024.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Traffic & Roads

The Utah Highway Patrol says two people have died following a vehicle crash in Ogden Canyon on Satu...

Mark Jones

Two people killed, three others injured in Ogden Canyon crash

The Utah Highway Patrol says two people have died following a vehicle crash in Ogden Canyon on Saturday.

6 hours ago

Three people were killed and eight others injured, three critically, Only July 4, 2024, when a pick...

Associated Press

3 dead and 8 injured after truck strikes group celebrating July 4 in Manhattan park

New York City authorities say three people were killed and eight others injured, three critically, after a pickup truck drove into a group celebrating the Fourth of July.

1 day ago

Utah Highway Patrol said troopers will be working extra hours this holiday weekend in collaboration...

Brianna Chavez

UHP increasing enforcement during the holiday weekend

As hundreds of Utah families enjoy their Independence Day celebrations, Utah Highway Patrol is hoping to also make it safe by increasing enforcement.

2 days ago

Utah Highway Patrol...

Karah Brackin

Utah Highway Patrol to increase troopers on DUI shifts in July

After an increase in DUI-related arrests and 30 deaths so far in 2024, the Utah Highway Patrol will increase shifts searching for DUI offenders in July.

4 days ago

West Valley City police say a motorcyclist suffered serious head injuries following a crash on Sund...

Mark Jones

Motorcyclist critically injured following crash in West Valley City

West Valley City police say a motorcyclist suffered serious head injuries following a crash Sunday evening.

6 days ago

Unified Police says one person is in custody Saturday, June 29, 2024, following an apparent hit-an...

Mark Jones

One person in custody after fleeing two-vehicle crash in Midvale

Unified Police says one person is in custody Saturday evening after allegedly fleeing the scene of a two-vehicle crash that resulted in one vehicle striking a Midvale building.

7 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Summer-long construction on SR 190 will begin on Monday