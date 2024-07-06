How To Watch, Stream, Listen To Big 12 Media Days In Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS – The Big 12 Football Media Days are around the corner and there are plenty of ways to stay caught up with all the action from Allegiant Stadium.

From where to watch and listen to who to follow for coverage, here is how you can stay updated on everything BYU and Utah.

About 2024 Big 12 Media Days

For the first time, the Big 12 is making its way to Las Vegas, Nevada.

Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, is hosting the two-day event on Tuesday, July 9, and Wednesday, July 10.

The BYU Cougars will be attending their second Media Day as a member of the Big 12 after joining the conference in 2023. Last year, the Media Days were held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Utah is one of four newcomers to the Big 12 in 2024. The Utes will have a sense of familiarity at Allegiant Stadium though, having attended the 2023 Pac-12 Media Day at Resorts World in Las Vegas.

Here is how you can tune in to the Big 12 Media Days on July 9 and 10.

How To Watch Big 12 Media Days

Ways to Watch:

Streaming

Fubo

YouTube TV

ESPN+

Mobile/Streaming Devices

ESPN App

KSL Sports Zone

Listen live on the KSL Sports Zone for periodic updates from Las Vegas

📍 The Entertainment Capital of the World 2024 Big 12 Football Media Days presented by @totinos pic.twitter.com/7HbOqxhqB3 — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) July 1, 2024

Online

KSLSports.com

Mobile

KSL Sports app

Social Accounts To Follow

