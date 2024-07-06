Bluffdale man recovering after getting stabbed by 13-year-old, police say

BLUFFDALE — A Bluffdale man and barbershop owner is recovering after getting stabbed by a teenager outside his home, according to police.

Devan Pearson was stabbed just before midnight June 28 on Torrey View Lane, police told KSL TV, suffering a serious injury in the process.

According to Bluffdale Police Det. Carl Hamer, two teenage boys had doorbell ditched a house in the area and later returned, which led to a verbal confrontation between the teens and residents.

Pearson overheard the confrontation and came outside to try to break it up, Hamer said, when one of the teens pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the back left shoulder.

The teen, who is 13, was arrested and booked into juvenile detention on suspicion of aggravated assault, Hamer said. The detective said there was a history of police involvement with the boy and his family, but “nothing significant, nothing like this.”

The other boy does not face any charges, said Hamer. No one else was hurt.

Long road to recovery

Pearson was taken to the hospital where he spent several days, according to his family. He is now recovering at home.

“His progress is good but slow, and he is taking it one day at a time,” said LaRane Jensen, Pearson’s aunt, in a statement. “While he is able to walk, he cannot lift, and his breathing is labored and difficult at times. He is very much looking forward to regaining his mobility and returning to normal life, although this incident will affect his ability to work for a while.”

Pearson owns The Bureau Barber and Shop in downtown Salt Lake City. Jensen said support from that community has been “overwhelming, with many clients and friends reaching out to offer their love.”

A *GoFundMe has been set up for Pearson to help his family pay for his medical bills.

“I am truly overwhelmed by the love and support from everyone,” Pearson said. “It means everything to me and my family.”

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.