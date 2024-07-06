On the Site:
Athing Mu Looks To Win More Gold Medals In Paris 2024 Olympics

Jul 6, 2024

SALT LAKE CITY – Team USA track & field star Athing Mu hopes to add more gold medals to her collection during the Paris 2024 Summer Games.

The Trenton, New Jersey native is a two-time Olympic Gold medalist and looks to add more hardware during her second Summer Games.

In 2021, Mu captured Gold in both the 4 x 400m relay and 800m events of the Toyko 2020 Summer Olympics.

Mu recently won a couple more medals during the World Championships in 2023. She earned Bronze in the 800m a year ago. However, she won Gold in the same event in 2022.

Mu is the second youngest of seven siblings. Her parents emigrated to the United States of America from Sudan before she was born. Mu’s older brother, Malual, also competes in track & field at Penn State University.

When Mu is preparing for the Olympics, she enjoys DIY projects, including photography and room decor. She also creates YouTube videos. One day, Mu hopes to own a farm.

When are the Paris Olympics?

The 2024 Paris Summer Games will be held in France from July 26-August 11. Full coverage of the events will be available on KSL 5 TVKSL NewsRadio, KSL Sports Zone, and KSLSports.com.

Kyle Ireland is a Utah Hockey Club Insider for KSLSports.com. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

