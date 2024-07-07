Barbecue fire damages 4 homes in Price, displaces 3 families

PRICE — Several homes appear to be a total loss after a fire broke out at approximately 4:15 p.m. Saturday at Castle Heights Dr., according to the Price Police Department.

The Price Fire Department said the fire started due to “an older, damaged, barbecue, that wasn’t able to contain the embers.”

Officials reported that one person was transported to the hospital. Their current condition is unknown.

Officials said that three families were displaced as a result of Saturday’s fire.

“We want to give our condolences to those who have lost lifetimes of memories and possessions and we want to thank all the surrounding agencies who have assisted today,” the post continued.

Price City Mayor and Council released a statement on Facebook Sunday morning to all affected by the fire.

“The fabric of a community is often measured by how it collectively responds to adversity,” the post reads. “Let’s bond together, just like we always do, and help those who need our help.”

Additional information will be provided when it becomes available.