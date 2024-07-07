On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Barbecue fire damages 4 homes in Price, displaces 3 families

Jul 6, 2024, 7:28 PM | Updated: Jul 7, 2024, 5:07 pm

Several homes appear to be a total loss after a fire broke out Saturday in a residential neighborbo...

Several homes appear to be a total loss after a fire broke out Saturday in a residential neighborbood, according to the Price Police Department. (Price Police Department Facebook page)

(Price Police Department Facebook page)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES, CARLYSLE PRICE, AND MICHAEL HOUCK KSL TV


KSLTV.com

PRICE Several homes appear to be a total loss after a fire broke out at approximately 4:15 p.m. Saturday at Castle Heights Dr., according to the Price Police Department.

The Price Fire Department said the fire started due to “an older, damaged, barbecue, that wasn’t able to contain the embers.”

Officials reported that one person was transported to the hospital. Their current condition is unknown.

Officials said that three families were displaced as a result of Saturday’s fire.

“We want to give our condolences to those who have lost lifetimes of memories and possessions and we want to thank all the surrounding agencies who have assisted today,” the post continued.

(Price Police Department Facebook page) (Price Police Department Facebook page) (Price Police Department Facebook page) (Price Police Department Facebook page) (Price Police Department Facebook page) (Price Police Department Facebook page) (Price Police Department Facebook page)

Price City Mayor and Council released a statement on Facebook Sunday morning to all affected by the fire.

“The fabric of a community is often measured by how it collectively responds to adversity,” the post reads. “Let’s bond together, just like we always do, and help those who need our help.”

Additional information will be provided when it becomes available.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

A flying piece of metal that hit Hope McCurdy's car, causing glass to cut her face....

Kiersten Nunez

Dramatic close call on I-15 highlights the hidden dangers of road debris

A terrifying close call on a popular freeway serves as a stark reminder of the hidden dangers of road debris.

22 minutes ago

Delaney Bayle, juggling bowling pins inside her famous living room....

Peter Rosen

The trick to Utah woman’s world-class juggling: Her living room

A Salt Lake City woman has been making a big name for herself in the juggling world and has been called a “phenom” and “the best female juggler ever.”

1 hour ago

First responders at a crashed plane in Cedar Valley on July 7, 2024....

Michael Houck

Pilot killed in plane crash in Cedar Valley

A man was killed in a small plane crash on the Utah County side of Cedar Valley Sunday evening.

2 hours ago

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 04: A Doordash sticker is seen on a window at Mallenche Mexican Grill...

Michael Houck

DoorDash driver suspected of leaving feces inside woman’s drink

A DoorDash driver is being accused of leaving his own feces inside a woman's drink after delivering it to her, police say. 

3 hours ago

Handcuffs in a jail cell. (Ravell Call/Deseret News)...

Michael Houck

Suspected drunk man tries to bribe officers with $20 to let him go

A man suspected of assaulting a store clerk while intoxicated, allegedly tried to bribe arresting officers with $20 to take him home instead of jail.

5 hours ago

The Deer Springs Fire burning south of Bryce Canyon National Park on July 7. 2024....

Michael Houck

The Deer Springs Fire sparks south of Bryce Canyon National Park

A new wildfire that is about 1,500 to 2,00 acres has started south of Bryce Canyon National Park on Sunday.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Barbecue fire damages 4 homes in Price, displaces 3 families