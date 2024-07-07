Multiple homes likely destroyed as fire breaks out in residential area in Price

PRICE — Several homes appear to be a total loss after a fire broke out Saturday in a residential neighborbood, according to the Price Police Department.

“The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing and we have no comment at this time,” Price police posted on its Facebook page.

One person was transported to the hospital. Their curent condition is unknown.

“We want to give our condolonces to those who have lost lifetimes of memories and possessions and we want to thank all the surrounding agencies who have assisted today,” the post continued.

Additional information will be provided when it becomes available.