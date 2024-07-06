Locals In MLB: Drew Thorpe Has Been Outstanding In Chicago White Sox Rotation

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Desert Hills star pitcher Drew Thorpe has been a bright spot amidst a dark season for the Chicago White Sox since making his MLB debut on June 11.

Despite playing for the team with the worst record in the sport, Thorpe has managed three consecutive quality starts and sits 3-1 in his brief big league career.

Utah Prep Athletes (2)

Drew Thorpe | Pitcher | Desert Hills HS

MLB – Chicago White Sox

The former Desert Hills star has been nothing short of solid in his five MLB starts. Thorpe picked up wins in his last three starts while registering a quality start in each outing. He went 6.1 innings in his most recent appearance, allowing three hits and an earned run in White Sox win.

The former Desert Hills star began the season with Double-A Birmingham. He amassed a sterling 7-1 record with a Southern League-best 1.35 ERA in 60 innings. The White Sox traded for Thorpe in March 2024.

The New York Yankees selected Thorpe in the second round of the 2023 MLB draft. He was one of five players sent to the San Diego Padres in return for star outfielder Juan Soto. He split the 2023 season pitching between High-A Hudson Valley and Double-A Somerset for the Yankees.

2024 MLB Stats: 5 Starts | 3-1 | 3.71 ERA | 26.2 IP | 18 Ks | 14 BB | 1.13 WHIP

2024 MiLB Stats: 11 Starts | 7-1 | 1.35 ERA | 60 IP | 56 Ks | 17 BB | 0.87 WHIP

Porter Hodge | Pitcher | Cottonwood HS

MLB – Chicago Cubs

Hodge has earned a leverage role near the back of the Cubs bullpen. The former Cottonwood pitcher earned his first MLB save against the Giants on June 27. It was the second time in his Cubs career he worked on back-to-back days. Hodge has not allowed a run to score in his last five appearances.

The Cubs are 41-48 and in last place in the National League Central.

The right-handed Hodge was a two-time state champ at Cottonwood High. He played varsity for four seasons, finishing with a 1.50 ERA in 130.2 innings across 30 games.

The Chicago Cubs selected Hodge out of high school in the 13th round of the 2019 MLB draft. He advanced to Double-A Tennessee in 2023, finishing with a 6-7 record and a 5.13 ERA in 80.2 innings.

2024 MLB Stats: 11 Games | 0-0 | 1.50 ERA | 12 IP | 16 Ks | 16 BBs | 1.00 WHIP

2024 MiLB Stats: 15 Games | 1-1 | 4.58 ERA | 19.2 IP | 28 Ks | 13 BB | 1.63 WHIP

Utah Utes (1)

Tanner Banks | Pitcher | Salt Lake Bruins

MLB – Chicago White Sox

Banks has been hot recently, giving up just one earned run in nine appearances since June 13. Despite four blown saves this season, the former Bruin and Ute has been very effective in middle relief for the White Sox this season. Banks has been mentioned in trade rumors and could be a hot commodity leading up to the July 30 trade deadline.

The White Sox lay claim to the worst record in baseball at 26-64.

The Riverton High School product played two seasons (2011-12) at Salt Lake Community College before finishing his collegiate career across the valley with the Utes.

Banks was 4-12 in 29 appearances for the Utes, including 19 starts. He struck out 70 against 31 walks in 113 innings, ending his amateur career with a 5.18 ERA. The Chicago White Sox selected Banks in the 18th round of the 2014 draft. Banks made his MLB debut with the White Sox in 2022.

Last 7 Games: 1-0 | 7.2 IP | 1.17 ERA | 7 Hits | 8 Ks | 3 BB | 0.78 WHIP

2024 Stats: 35 Games | 2-2 | 2 SV | 5 HLD | 41.1 IP | 3.92 ERA | 46 Ks | 10 BBs | 1.21 WHIP

BYU Cougars (2)

MLB – Cleveland Guardians

Schneeman has hit safely in 15 of 24 games since making his debut and saw a modest three-game hitting streak end with an 0-2 outing against San Francisco on July 5. The former Cougar hit his second homer of the year on July 2 against the White Sox.

The Guardians lead the Central Division by six games and have the second-best record in the American League at 54-32.

The Guardians are 49-26 and hold a 7.5 lead over Minnesota in the American League Central.

The Cleveland Guardians drafted the lefthanded-hitting Schneemann in the 33rd round of the 2018 MLB draft after three seasons at BYU. The San Diego native hit .288 with 76 RBI, 16 stolen bases, and 21 doubles as a Cougar. His best year came in 2017 when he hit .317 with 13 doubles, two home runs, and 38 runs knocked and ten stolen bases.

Last 7 Games: .200 BA | 4 Hits | HR | 4 RBI | 4 BBs | 8 Ks |

2024 MLB Stats: 24 games | .258 | 17 Hits | 32B | 2 3B | 3 HR | 12 RBI | SB | 12 BBs | 22 Ks

2024 MiLB Stats: 53 games | .294 | 53 Hits | 15 2B | 3B | 10 HR | 39 RBI | 41 BBs | 52 Ks

Michael Rucker | Pitcher

MLB (Rehab) – Philadelphia Phillies

Rucker continues his rehab at Lehigh Valley and has begun to ramp up, throwing on back-to-back days for the first time this season on July 4 and 5. He has given up four hits and an earned run across his past two appearances.

The Phillies have the best record in the National League and hold a ten-game lead over the Atlanta Braves in the division. They are 58-30.

Rucker played two years in Provo, finishing with a 16-2 record in 29 appearances (22 starts). He went 11-1 in 102.1 innings with a 2.73 ERA as a junior. The Chicago Cubs selected Rucker in the 11th round of the 2016 MLB draft.

2024 MiLB Stats: 9 Games | 1-0 | 3.60 ERA | 10 IP | HLD | 16 Ks | 2 BBs | 0.80 WHIP

Career Stats: 3 Yrs | 96 appearances | 5-2 | 4.91 ERA | 123.1 IP | 120 Ks | 50 BB | 1.39 WHIP

