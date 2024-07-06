On the Site:
Former Utah RB Zack Moss Attends RSL Game Against Atlanta

Jul 6, 2024

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Football standout and current Bengals running back Zack Moss was in attendance for Real Salt Lake’s home game against Atlanta on Saturday.

Moss is back in Utah for a charity event this weekend and stopped by to see one of the hottest teams in the MLS.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake)

After spending the first four years of his career in Buffalo and Indianapolis, Moss is moving on to his third team in 2024.

He signed a two-year deal with the Bengals this offseason.

Leading up to Moss’ event, he hopped on the KSL Sports Zone to talk about his career thus far and whats next in Cincinnati.

“(Indianapolis) was great,” Moss said. “Definitely the best run I’ve had on and off the field. Teammates, coaching staff, just all of it was really good. I love all the people there. Now I’m looking forward to bringing that same energy to Cincinnati.”

About Zack Moss

Before his NFL career, Moss was a standout play for the University of Utah.

In college, Moss is the career rushing leader in Utah football history. He holds the following records at Utah:

  • Most career 100-yard rushing games
  • Rushing touchdowns
  • Rushing yards
  • Total touchdowns
  • Most 1,000-yard rushing seasons
  • Rushing attempts

Moss was drafted by the Bills in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft with the 86th overall selection.

As a rookie in 2020, Moss played 13 games, recording 481 rushing yards on 112 carries and four touchdowns. He also had 14 receptions for 95 yards and one touchdown.

Moss appeared in 13 games and ran for 345 yards and four touchdowns in 2021. He added 23 receptions for 197 yards and one touchdown.

In 2022, the former Utah standout was traded to the Colts after seeing limited action in Buffalo.

During his time in Buffalo, Moss ran for 917 yards on 225 carries for eight touchdowns. Through the air, Moss had 44 receptions for 319 yards and two touchdowns.

In eight games with the Colts in 2022, Moss carried the ball 76 games for 365 yards and a touchdown. Last year, Moss appeared in 14 games and had 183 carries for 794 yards and five touchdowns.

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2024 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

