Crews continue their efforts on containment of Little Twist wildfire

BEAVER — Crews continue their work on containing the Little Twist wildfire.

The fire, burning four miles southest of Beaver, is at 4,307 acres and is 35% contained.

According to a release from the Central Utah Fire Interagency, the fire saw minimal change on Friday.

“Crews are continuing their work along the perimeter securing and improving existing line and preventing spot fires,” the release stated.

The fire started as a controlled burn as last month, but exceeded its limits.

A Reg Flad Warning is in effect for the area through Sunday evening. With hot, dry and windy conditions, fire officials expect fire behavior to be active over the next few days.

“Smoke will remain visible in the area as interior pockets continue to burn and clean up where higher concentrations of dead and down fuels exist within the perimeter,” the release stated.

The fire is located in steep, rugged terrain in a remote area. The release states there are 247 fire personnel currently working to fight the fire. One firefighter has been injured in fighting the fire, but was recently released from the hospital.