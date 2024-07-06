Report: RSL Midfielder Diego Luna Fails To Make USMNT Olympic Roster

SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake midfielder Diego Luna reportedly didn’t hear his name called for the United States Men’s National Team roster for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Hours before RSL hosted Atlanta United FC on Saturday, July 6, The Athletic’s Tom Bogert reported that Luna failed to make the USMNT roster for the Paris 2024 Games.

“Sources: Real Salt Lake attacker Diego Luna has NOT made the United States Olympic roster,” the soccer insider posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “After being told he wasn’t selected to final roster USYNT asked him to be part of alternates to train/potential injury call ups. Luna declined.”

Sources: Real Salt Lake attacker Diego Luna has NOT made the United States Olympic roster. Luna, 20, has 4g/9a in 1351 mins this year. After being told he wasn’t selected to final roster USYNT asked him to be part of alternates to train/potential injury call ups. Luna declined. pic.twitter.com/RprpGNlmya — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) July 6, 2024

This season, Luna has recorded four goals, nine assists, 27 shots, and 12 shots on goal in 20 games played. He’s started 17 contests for Real Salt Lake in 2024.

Since 2022, Luna has scored nine goals for RSL.

In 2022, Luna helped the USA’s U-20 team win the CONCACAF U-20 championship.

CERTIFIED BANGER Goal of the Matchday goes to our guy Diego Luna pic.twitter.com/l8livf3sKp — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) July 6, 2024

RSL hosted Atlanta at America First Field in Sandy, Utah on Saturday.

Real Salt Lake this season

Real Salt Lake opened its 2024 schedule with a 2-0 loss to Inter Miami CF on February 21. The club followed up the season-opening loss by picking up a point in a 1-1 draw with St. Louis only three days later.

Following the draw with St. Louis, Real Salt Lake beat LAFC at home, 3-0. After defeating Los Angeles, RSL fell at home to the Colorado Rapids, 2-1. Real Salt Lake has been unbeaten in MLS play since the home loss to Colorado.

Real Salt Lake got back on track with a 2-1 win over Vancouver on March 23 and a 3-1 victory over St. Louis on March 30.

The team’s two-game winning streak was snapped with a 1-1 draw with Minnesota United FC on April 6 at Allianz Field. On April 13, RSL played the Columbus Crew to a scoreless draw before crushing the Chicago Fire, 4-0, a week later. In the club’s next match, RSL picked up a 2-1 win over Philadelphia.

After beating Chicago, RSL picked up consecutive wins over the Philadelphia Union and Sporting Kansas City.

Following the back-to-back victories, Real Salt Lake fell to New Mexico United of the USL Championship in the U.S. Open Cup. Real Salt Lake rebounded in MLS play by earning a point after drawing with the LA Galaxy on May 11. Then RSL picked up wins over Seattle and Colorado before consecutive draws with Seattle, Austin FC, and CF Montréal. After a scoreless draw with Montréal, RSL defeated Sporting KC before suffering its first loss in months in a 1-0 match against the LA Galaxy. Real Salt Lake welcomed Atlanta three days after defeating Houston Dynamo FC, 3-2.

