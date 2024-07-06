RSL’s Braian Ojeda Buries Shots Amid Chaos In Box Vs. Atlanta United FC

SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake midfielder Braian Ojeda connected on a shot against Atlanta United FC for his second goal in as many games.

Braian Ojeda scores against Atlanta

RSL hosted Atlanta at America First Field in Sandy, Utah on Saturday, July 6.

During the 59th minute of action, Chicho Arango attempted a header in front of the goal but his shot was blocked. Ojeda collected the loose ball, turned, and buried a shot for his second goal of the season.

Ojeda’s goal gave Real Salt Lake a 2-1 lead.

In RSL’s last game, Ojeda scored his first MLS goal and helped the team beat Houston, 3-2.

Ojeda entered the match against Atlanta with one goal, three assists, 22 shots, and seven shots on goal in 21 games played this season.

Real Salt Lake’s match against Atlanta is broadcast via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

Real Salt Lake this season

Real Salt Lake opened its 2024 schedule with a 2-0 loss to Inter Miami CF on February 21. The club followed up the season-opening loss by picking up a point in a 1-1 draw with St. Louis only three days later.

Following the draw with St. Louis, Real Salt Lake beat LAFC at home, 3-0. After defeating Los Angeles, RSL fell at home to the Colorado Rapids, 2-1. Real Salt Lake has been unbeaten in MLS play since the home loss to Colorado.

Real Salt Lake got back on track with a 2-1 win over Vancouver on March 23 and a 3-1 victory over St. Louis on March 30.

The team’s two-game winning streak was snapped with a 1-1 draw with Minnesota United FC on April 6 at Allianz Field. On April 13, RSL played the Columbus Crew to a scoreless draw before crushing the Chicago Fire, 4-0, a week later. In the club’s next match, RSL picked up a 2-1 win over Philadelphia.

After beating Chicago, RSL picked up consecutive wins over the Philadelphia Union and Sporting Kansas City.

Following the back-to-back victories, Real Salt Lake fell to New Mexico United of the USL Championship in the U.S. Open Cup. Real Salt Lake rebounded in MLS play by earning a point after drawing with the LA Galaxy on May 11. Then RSL picked up wins over Seattle and Colorado before consecutive draws with Seattle, Austin FC, and CF Montréal. After a scoreless draw with Montréal, RSL defeated Sporting KC before suffering its first loss in months in a 1-0 match against the LA Galaxy. Real Salt Lake welcomed Atlanta three days after defeating Houston Dynamo FC, 3-2.

Kyle Ireland is a Utah Hockey Club Insider for KSLSports.com. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kyleireland