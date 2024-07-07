Alex Katranis, Diego Luna Seal Real Salt Lake Win With Late Goals

SALT LAKE CITY – After Atlanta United FC pulled one back in the second half, Real Salt Lake sealed its victory at home thanks to late goals by Alex Katranis and Diego Luna.

Alex Katranis & Diego Luna seal Real Salt Lake victory

RSL hosted Atlanta at America First Field in Sandy, Utah on Saturday, July 6.

In the 78th minute, Katranis connected on a shot to give Real Salt Lake a 4-2 advantage on the scoreboard.

However, Atlanta pulled one back two minutes later with a goal by Daniel Ríos.

Four goal contributions in four games for Daniel Ríos 🤖 pic.twitter.com/8lgXVaD4ue — Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) July 7, 2024

RSL quickly responded with another goal. This time it was Diego Luna with a shot on frame. Luna’s goal pushed Real Salt Lake’s lead back to three goals at 5-2.

DIEGO LUNA! 😱 He adds a goal to his three assists on the night to pull Salt Lake ahead 5-2! pic.twitter.com/Vctz1XQej3 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 7, 2024

For Katranis, it was his third goal of the season. Luna scored his fifth of the year.

Real Salt Lake earned three points with the 5-2 victory.

Real Salt Lake this season

Real Salt Lake opened its 2024 schedule with a 2-0 loss to Inter Miami CF on February 21. The club followed up the season-opening loss by picking up a point in a 1-1 draw with St. Louis only three days later.

Following the draw with St. Louis, Real Salt Lake beat LAFC at home, 3-0. After defeating Los Angeles, RSL fell at home to the Colorado Rapids, 2-1. Real Salt Lake has been unbeaten in MLS play since the home loss to Colorado.

Real Salt Lake got back on track with a 2-1 win over Vancouver on March 23 and a 3-1 victory over St. Louis on March 30.

The team’s two-game winning streak was snapped with a 1-1 draw with Minnesota United FC on April 6 at Allianz Field. On April 13, RSL played the Columbus Crew to a scoreless draw before crushing the Chicago Fire, 4-0, a week later. In the club’s next match, RSL picked up a 2-1 win over Philadelphia.

After beating Chicago, RSL picked up consecutive wins over the Philadelphia Union and Sporting Kansas City.

Following the back-to-back victories, Real Salt Lake fell to New Mexico United of the USL Championship in the U.S. Open Cup. Real Salt Lake rebounded in MLS play by earning a point after drawing with the LA Galaxy on May 11. Then RSL picked up wins over Seattle and Colorado before consecutive draws with Seattle, Austin FC, and CF Montréal. After a scoreless draw with Montréal, RSL defeated Sporting KC before suffering its first loss in months in a 1-0 match against the LA Galaxy. Real Salt Lake welcomed Atlanta three days after defeating Houston Dynamo FC, 3-2.

Kyle Ireland is a Utah Hockey Club Insider for KSLSports.com. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

