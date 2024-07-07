On the Site:
FAMILY SAFETY

Kids throw fireworks lighting field, Officials urge fire safety

Jul 7, 2024, 12:40 PM | Updated: 12:41 pm

Two juveniles were suspected of starting a brush fire after throwing fireworks at a dry field.

Two juveniles were suspected of starting a brush fire after throwing fireworks at a dry field. (Kaysville Fire Department)

(Kaysville Fire Department)

Carlysle Price's Profile Picture

BY CARLYSLE PRICE


KSLTV.com

KAYSVILLE — Fire officials asked parents to educate their children about firework danger after two minors reportedly shot fireworks into dry fields near homes Saturday night.

Kaysville firefighters said crews received multiple reports of fireworks being thrown from cars into a dry field close to midnight.

The field located near 1300 South Angel St. caught fire. Firefighters said the suspects fled before officials arrived.

Crews controlled the fire before any further damage occurred, according to a Facebook post from the Kaysville Fire Department.

Officials said the Angel St. fire was still active when crews received similar reports of someone throwing fireworks from a car near Bonneville Ln. and Tessa Creek Wy.

Firefighters said the second incident did not result in a fire.

Two juvenile suspects were located, according to Kaysville FD. The investigation is still ongoing.

“While recent fireworks-related fires in Kaysville have not resulted in injuries or property loss, this could easily change under different weather conditions,” Kaysville Fire said on Facebook. “It is crucial for parents to take responsibility in helping prevent potential tragedies in our community.”

