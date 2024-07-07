On the Site:
Forward Curtis Douglas Signs Deal With Utah Hockey Club

Jul 7, 2024, 12:22 PM

SALT LAKE CITY Utah Hockey Club announced that forward Curtis Douglas signed a two-year, two-way deal with the NHL’s newest franchise.

Utah Hockey Club signs Curtis Douglas

Douglas inked his deal with Utah Hockey Club on Sunday, July 7.

RELATED: Utah Hockey Club Inks Defenseman Sean Durzi To Four-Year Deal

Terms of Douglas’ deal were not disclosed by the team.

The forward was originally selected by the Dallas Stars during the fourth round of the 2018 NHL Draft.

The Arizona Coyotes acquired Douglas via a trade in November 2022. The forward’s rights were transferred to Utah Hockey Club on June 13.

The Oakville, Ontario native is only 24 years old and comes to Utah with a lot of experience playing in the OHL and AHL. He played for the OHL’s Barrie Colts and Windsor Spitfires from 2016-20. Since 2020, Douglas has played in the AHL.

He’s spent the past two seasons as a member of Utah’s AHL affiliate, the Tucson Roadrunners. Last season with the Roadrunners, Douglas registered five goals, 16 assists, and 148 penalty minutes in 57 games.

Utah Hockey Club will open its 2024 preseason schedule against the St. Louis Blues at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa on September 22.

The team’s first preseason game at home will be against the LA Kings a day later on September 23.

Utah will begin its inaugural season as an NHL team in the fall. The team will play its home games at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The team will host the Chicago Blackhawks for its home opener on October 8.

Kyle Ireland is a Utah Hockey Club Insider for KSLSports.com. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

