RV collides with semi, one in critical condition

HEBER VALLEY — Two people were transported to hospitals after an RV pulling a boat collided with a Semi near Strawberry Reservoir Sunday afternoon, according to UHP officers.

Officials said the RV was turning westbound onto U.S. 40 from Strawberry Road when they collided with the semi near mile marker 44.



Officials said the driver of the RV was transported by ground to an area hospital, and the passenger of the RV was flown to a hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the semi reportedly had minor injuries.

UHP said drivers should expect significant traffic delays.

This story is breaking and will be updated