Ex-USU Deputy Athletic Director Jerry Bovee Responds After Termination By Aggies

Jul 7, 2024, 2:21 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah State deputy athletic director Jerry Bovee issued a statement in response to his termination by the university.

Jerry Bovee issues statement after termination by USU

On July 2, the former USU associate vice president and deputy athletics director for external affairs was “dismissed for violations of university policies related to the reporting of sexual and domestic violence and failures of professional responsibilities.”

Five days later, Bovee, an alum of the university, issued the following statement in response to Utah State’s actions:

“Jerry Bovee, recently terminated by Utah State University, is vigorously defending his reputation as a loyal Aggies alum and stellar Associate Vice President & Deputy Athletics Director. With decades of athletic leadership under his belt, Bovee is a firm supporter and defender of Title IX civil rights law. In his tenured career, he has never incurred disciplinary action or accusations of misconduct of any kind.

Bovee, who was blind-sighted by this decision, understands he was terminated based on an inconclusive and untimely review of an incident that took place more than a year ago in April of 2023, while he was Interim Athletic Director. Contrary to what has been represented, Bovee and two other USU employees did in fact report the incident to the USU Office of Equity. Even so, the external review did not commence until the fall of 2023. And not until July 2, 2024, some eight months later, was Bovee summarily terminated, without an opportunity to respond to the results of the review. 

He fully intends to file a grievance pursuant to USU policy within 30 days of termination. Because this is a fluid situation, Bovee cannot comment further other than to say he has no ill will against USU, an institution that he loves. Bovee trusts the University will consider in good faith all the circumstances specific to his actions in considering his grievance and will also refrain from further comment while his grievance is pending.” – Jerry Bovee

Terminations by Utah State

In addition to letting go of Bovee, Utah State head football coach Blake Anderson was informed by the school of the “intent to terminate his employment agreement.” USU football director of player development & community Austin Albrecht was also dismissed.

The intent to fire Anderson was due to “actions” in the spring of 2023 that “violated both his employment agreement and university policy.” Anderson has two weeks to respond to Utah State.

USU athletic director Diana Sabau met with the football team after Anderson was placed on administrative leave on July 2.

Utah State president Elizabeth Cantwell and Sabau issued the following joint statement on the university’s decisions:

“As leaders, we are responsible for ensuring allegations of USU policy violations are investigated. Today’s actions are the result of a thorough external investigation, and we believe the evidence demands immediate action. Our job is to fearlessly hold ourselves and others accountable for their conduct and to make sure that, for the sake of our students and our community, we are living the values of our university. While recognizing the impact of these decisions on our student athletes and football program, we will continue to take the steps necessary to deliver a respectful, transparent and winning culture at Utah State University.” – Utah State’s Elizabeth Cantwell and Diana Sabau

Before Utah State hired Sabau, Bovee served as the university’s interim athletic director.

Kyle Ireland is a Utah Hockey Club Insider for KSLSports.com. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

