SALT LAKE CITY — After multiple reports of pets being found dead in the Avenues neighborhood, the county’s animal services are warning residents to keep their fluffy family members indoors and on a leash.

On Saturday, the Salt Lake County Animal Services said it believes most of the pets were victims of wildlife attacks after recent sightings of coyotes in the area. The organization said that coyotes are known to attack and kill cats and small dogs.

Officials warned that other wildlife, like raccoons, bobcats, cougars, and bears, can also be dangerous to pets in Utah.

The county’s animal service advises pet owners to keep them indoors and, when outside, keep them on a leash.