On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Reports of multiple pet deaths in Avenues neighborhood, prompts coyote warning

Jul 7, 2024, 2:54 PM

(FILE) - A coyote standing on the road in Sugar House Park in January, 2022....

(FILE) - A coyote standing on the road in Sugar House Park in January, 2022. (Courtesy Levi Clark)

(Courtesy Levi Clark)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — After multiple reports of pets being found dead in the Avenues neighborhood, the county’s animal services are warning residents to keep their fluffy family members indoors and on a leash.

On Saturday, the Salt Lake County Animal Services said it believes most of the pets were victims of wildlife attacks after recent sightings of coyotes in the area. The organization said that coyotes are known to attack and kill cats and small dogs.

Officials warned that other wildlife, like raccoons, bobcats, cougars, and bears, can also be dangerous to pets in Utah.

The county’s animal service advises pet owners to keep them indoors and, when outside, keep them on a leash.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

A Utah Highway Patrol emblem is pictured as shown on the side of a UHP vehicle. (Utah Highway Patro...

Carlysle Price

RV collides with semi, one in critical condition

Two people were transported to hospitals after an RV pulling a boat collided with a Semi near Strawberry Reservoir Sunday afternoon, according to UHP officers.

1 hour ago

Two juveniles were suspected of starting a brush fire after throwing fireworks at a dry field. (Kay...

Carlysle Price

Kids throw fireworks lighting field, Officials urge fire safety

Fire officials asked parents to educate their children about firework danger after two minors reportedly shot fireworks into dry fields near homes Saturday night.

2 hours ago

Great Salt Lake bed...

Amy Joi O'Donoghue, Deseret News

How Great Salt Lake dust impacts people of color

The 800 square miles of exposed bed of the Great Salt Lake is disproportionately impacts people of color, according to new research by the University of Utah.

3 hours ago

Rabbi Avremi Zippel joins Sunday Edition on July 7, 2024. (KSL TV)...

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: Rabbi Avremi Zippel

Rabbi Avremi Zippel joins Sunday Edition to share a story of a mother's undying belief.

6 hours ago

Crews continued their work on containing the Little Twist wildfire on Saturday, July 6, 2024. (Utah...

Mark Jones

Crews continue their efforts on containment of Little Twist wildfire

Crews continue their work on containing the Little Twist wildfire. 

19 hours ago

Several homes appear to be a total loss after a fire broke out Saturday in a residential neighborbo...

Mark Jones, Carlysle Price, KSL TV

Multiple homes likely destroyed as fire breaks out in residential area in Price

Several homes appear to be a total loss after a fire broke out Saturday in a residential neighborbood, according to the Price Police Department.

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Reports of multiple pet deaths in Avenues neighborhood, prompts coyote warning