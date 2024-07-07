On the Site:
Piles of wooden pallets catch on fire at Logan manufacturer plant

Jul 7, 2024, 4:39 PM | Updated: 8:10 pm

A pile of wooden pallets burning outside of a commercial pallet manufacturer in Logan on July 7, 20...

A pile of wooden pallets burning outside of a commercial pallet manufacturer in Logan on July 7, 2024. (Logan Fire Department)

(Logan Fire Department)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

LOGAN — Multiple Cache County fire crews battled a large fire involving several wooden pallets Sunday afternoon.

Logan Fire Assistant Chief Craig Humphreys told KSL the fire was at a commercial pallet manufacturer near 600 W. 1700 South.

Humphreys said the fire was burning extremely close to a structure, causing some significant damage to the exterior of the building and to a nearby semi truck.

At approximately 5:20 p.m., Humphreys said fire crews had the fire under control and were beginning to investigate the cause of the fire.

This is a breaking news story. It might be updated. 

