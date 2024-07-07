Piles of wooden pallets catch on fire at Logan manufacturer plant
Jul 7, 2024, 4:39 PM | Updated: 8:10 pm
(Logan Fire Department)
LOGAN — Multiple Cache County fire crews battled a large fire involving several wooden pallets Sunday afternoon.
Logan Fire Assistant Chief Craig Humphreys told KSL the fire was at a commercial pallet manufacturer near 600 W. 1700 South.
Humphreys said the fire was burning extremely close to a structure, causing some significant damage to the exterior of the building and to a nearby semi truck.
At approximately 5:20 p.m., Humphreys said fire crews had the fire under control and were beginning to investigate the cause of the fire.
This is a breaking news story. It might be updated.