Piles of wooden pallets catch on fire at Logan manufacturer plant

LOGAN — Multiple Cache County fire crews battled a large fire involving several wooden pallets Sunday afternoon.

Logan Fire Assistant Chief Craig Humphreys told KSL the fire was at a commercial pallet manufacturer near 600 W. 1700 South.

Humphreys said the fire was burning extremely close to a structure, causing some significant damage to the exterior of the building and to a nearby semi truck.

At approximately 5:20 p.m., Humphreys said fire crews had the fire under control and were beginning to investigate the cause of the fire.

