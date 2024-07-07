The Deer Springs Fire sparks south of Bryce Canyon National Park

KANAB, Kane County — A new wildfire that is about 1,500 to 2,00 acres has started south of Bryce Canyon National Park on Sunday.

According to Utah Fire Info, the Bureau of Land Management is handling the fire, and multiple air and ground resources are responding.

Utah Fire Info said no structures are threatened. Bryce Canyon National Park officials report that the fire is about 13 miles south of Yovimpa Point.

This is a breaking news story. It could be updated.