On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Suspected drunk man tries to bribe officers with $20 to let him go

Jul 7, 2024, 5:34 PM

Handcuffs in a jail cell. (Ravell Call/Deseret News)...

FILE - Handcuffs in a jail cell. (Ravell Call, Deseret News)

(Ravell Call, Deseret News)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

WEST JORDAN — A man suspected of assaulting a store clerk while intoxicated, allegedly tried to bribe arresting officers with $20 to take him home instead of jail.

Santiago Medina, 21, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on misdemeanor charges of assault, disorderly conduct, intoxication, possession of marijuana, and a felony charge of offering a bribe worth less than $1,000, according to the police affidavit.

On Friday morning, two West Jordan police officers responded to an assault by an intoxicated person at a store. Witnesses told police that the store clerk refused to sell Medina alcohol due to him being intoxicated.

The clerk accused Medina of walking out of the store with a can of beer he didn’t pay for and hitting her face after she took the beer from him.

According to the affidavit, Medina showed signs of “heavy intoxication,” including slurred speech, “poor balance, was confused about where he was, and emitted the odor of alcohol.”

Officers reported that Medina admitted to drinking alcohol during the evening. The affidavit stated that officers took Medina into custody, believing he would “pose a threat to himself and the public if he continued to roam free.”

After officers arrested Medina, they found a vape on him that had a “marijuana emblem” on it, according to the affidavit. Medina admitted to officers that it was marijuana, and an officer confirmed it by testing the vape.

“Later while en route to the jail, (Medina) repeatedly offered me bribes in the form of monetary incentives, $20, in exchange for taking him home or letting him go free on the side of the road,” the affidavit stated.

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 04: A Doordash sticker is seen on a window at Mallenche Mexican Grill...

Michael Houck

DoorDash driver suspected of leaving feces inside woman’s drink

A DoorDash driver is being accused of leaving his own feces inside a woman's drink after delivering it to her, police say. 

3 hours ago

Two US marshals speak with an individual during Operation We Will Find You 2. (United States Marsha...

Ashley R. Williams, CNN

Nationwide, multi-agency operation recovers 200 critically missing children, federal authorities say

The United States Marshals Service led a six-week nationwide operation that resulted in 200 critically missing children being found – the youngest being a 5-month-old, according to the US Department of Justice.

9 hours ago

A sinister plot to kill a famous British woman was discovered and prevented thousands of miles away...

David Schuman, CNN

Undercover Minnesota police officer discovers plot to kill British TV personality

A sinister plot to kill a famous British woman was discovered and prevented thousands of miles away in Minnesota.

14 hours ago

A Bluffdale man and barbershop owner is recovering after getting stabbed by a teenager outside his ...

Daniel Woodruff

Bluffdale man recovering after getting stabbed by 13-year-old, police say

A Bluffdale man and barbershop owner is recovering after getting stabbed by a teenager outside his home.

1 day ago

The Rockpoint Apartments where the woman allegedly stabbed a man multiple times during a party....

Daniel Woodruff

Police say woman stabbed man 7 times at Bluffdale family party

A 23-year-old woman was arrested after police said she stabbed a man multiple times at a family party in Bluffdale.

2 days ago

West Jordan police officers blocking off traffic near 1280 West Chavez Drive due to an officer invo...

Michael Houck and Carlysle Price, Brianna Chavez KSL TV

Bystander injured during West Jordan police chase turned fatal shooting

A domestic violence call turned into a police chase, with the suspect shooting at West Jordan police officers Friday evening. 

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Suspected drunk man tries to bribe officers with $20 to let him go