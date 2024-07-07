Ally Sentnor Gives Utah Royals Second Half Lead Over Seattle

On the Site:
Jul 7, 2024, 5:57 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Royals broke a scoreless scoreboard with Seattle Reign FC thanks to a rocket of a shot by rookie sensation Ally Sentnor.

Ally Sentnor scores vs. Reign

The Reign hosted the Royals at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington on Sunday, July 7.

In the 67 minute, Sentnor stole the ball from Seattle’s back line and burst forward into the 18-yard box. After dribbling about two yards into the box, the rookie let loose on a screamer of a shot that sailed between the posts and to the back of the net.

Sentnor’s goal gave Utah a 1-0 lead.

Sentnor entered the match having recorded two goals and three assists in 15 games played this season.

Utah’s match against Seattle is broadcast on NWSL+, KSL Sports ZoneKSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

About Utah Royals FC

The Royals announced the club’s return to Utah and the National Women’s Soccer League for the 2024 season in March 2023.

Originally founded in November 2017, the Royals played in Utah from 2018-20. The franchise was moved to Kansas City in 2020 and now plays under the “Currents” nickname.

The Royals were first established in Sandy, Utah as an NWSL expansion club. The team played as the Royals for three seasons and held its home matches at America First Field, formerly known as Rio Tinto Stadium, which was also the home of Major League Soccer’s Real Salt Lake.

In December 2020, the NWSL announced that the Royals would cease to operate in Utah and the club’s players were transferred to Kansas City.

In January 2022, a new Real Salt Lake ownership group, led by David Blitzer and Ryan Smith, took hold of the option to bring an NWSL club back to the state.

The Royals kicked off their second stint in Utah on March 16.

Kyle Ireland is a Utah Hockey Club Insider for KSLSports.com. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

