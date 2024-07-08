On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
CRIME

DoorDash driver suspected of leaving feces inside woman's drink

Jul 7, 2024, 7:08 PM

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


CENTERVILLE — A DoorDash driver is being accused of leaving his own feces inside a woman’s drink after delivering it to her, police say.

Giuseppe S. Sicari Goncalves, 22, was booked into the Davis County Jail on misdemeanor charges of surreptitious administration of a deleterious substance, propelling a bodily substance, reckless endangerment, obstruction of justice, property damage less than $500, and creating a nuisance, according to the police affidavit.

On June 30, a woman called Centerville police, claiming that she found human feces inside her soda after she drank out of it. She told police she ordered the drink from a Wendy’s restaurant, and a DoorDash driver picked it up and delivered it to her home.

After an officer confirmed her claims by observing the human feces inside her drink, police contacted the Wendy’s employees.

According to the affidavit, the Wendy’s employees said the woman’s drink was made undisturbed and handed to the DoorDash driver without issue. Security footage corroborates the employee’s version of events.

In the security footage, the affidavit reported that the DoorDash driver, later identified as Goncalves, looked into one of the fast-food chain’s bathrooms before picking up the victim’s order.

“After this, (Goncalves) collected the victim’s order and took this into the same restroom and stayed inside with the food and drink for 14 minutes,” the affidavit stated.

Security footage from the victim’s doorbell showed Goncalves delivering the food to her and driving away. According to the affidavit, Goncalves’s DoorDash account was deleted after the delivery.

On Friday, the affidavit stated that Goncalves’s car was stopped by a West Bountiful police officer for a traffic violation, prompting Centerville police to conduct a roadside interview with  Goncalves.

After reading Goncalves his Miranda rights, in English and Spanish, Goncalves denied being the person who delivered the food to the victim, saying that the person in the doorbell footage was not him, according to the affidavit.

Centerville police showed Goncalves the Wendy’s security footage, and he confirmed he was the one who picked up the food and delivered it to the victim, despite denying he was the one in the victim’s security footage.

During the interview, Goncalves admitted to police he went into the restroom with the victim’s food but only urinated. However, Goncalves reversed his statement and admitted to defeating but denied doing anything to the victim’s drink, suggesting the victim was the one who placed feces in her own cup.

“Giussepe admitted to going inside the restroom, getting the food and drink, taking the order to the restroom, defecating, and then delivering the food, but was adamant that he did not place feces into the drink cup,” the affidavit stated.

Goncalves told police he was currently on a DoorDash delivery under a different account when police pulled him over.

After the interview, police took Goncalves into custody without further incident and booked him into jail, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit reported that Goncalves did not have a local ID apart from an Employment Authorization Document issued by the federal government, and he was using other people’s DoorDash accounts to make deliveries.

