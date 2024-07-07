Royals Play Reign To Draw In Jimmy Coenraets’ Debut As Interim Head Coach

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Royals played Seattle Reign FC to a draw in Jimmy Coenraets’ first match as interim head coach of the Sandy-based club.

Royals play Reign to draw

The Reign hosted the Royals at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington on Sunday, July 7.

The Royals and Reign played about 100 minutes of soccer for a 1-1 result.

We take a point into the break! pic.twitter.com/EbRiYzBhmy — Utah Royals FC (@UtahRoyalsFC) July 8, 2024

Utah struggled during the first 45 minutes of action. In the first half, the Royals only controlled the ball for 38 percent of the time. Seattle outshot Utah, 8-5, including 7-2 in shots on target. However, the Reign were unable to capitalize on their chances.

SO close by Paige Monaghan 👀 pic.twitter.com/p5HhmvQNeJ — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) July 7, 2024

After the break, the Reign nearly scored the game’s first goal. After a Seattle player ran through a member of the Royals, Utah goalkeeper Mandy Haught fell to the turf because of the contact from the other players. Jess Fishlock looked to take advantage of the open goal and buried a shot. However, the goal was rescinded following a VAR decision.

In the 67th minute, NWSL rookie Ally Sentnor gave Utah a 1-0 lead with a rocket into the net. Sentnor stole the ball from Seattle and entered the 18-yard box before burying a shot.

However, Utah was unable to pull out three points as Seattle found an equalizer nine minutes after Sentnor’s goal. Veronica Latsko connected on a shot to give the Reign an equalizer on their home field.

After 10 minutes of stoppage time, neither team was able to find another goal and both earned a point with the draw.

Utah finished the contest having lost the possession battle, 61-39. The Reign also outshot the Royals for the match, 20-15, and 16-9 in shots on goal. However, Sentnor’s goal helped Utah secure a point after a tough week for the franchise.

Up next for the Royals

With the draw, the Royals moved to a 2-3-11 record this season.

Now, the Royals head into a month-and-a-half-long break due to the Paris 2024 Olympics and the NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup. The Summer Cup kicks off on July 19.

Utah’s next match is at home against Bay FC on August 23. The game will be broadcast on NWSL+, KSL Sports Zone, KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

The Royals beat Bay FC on June 16 for Utah’s second win of the season.

About Utah Royals FC

The Royals announced the club’s return to Utah and the National Women’s Soccer League for the 2024 season in March 2023.

Originally founded in November 2017, the Royals played in Utah from 2018-20. The franchise was moved to Kansas City in 2020 and now plays under the “Currents” nickname.

The Royals were first established in Sandy, Utah as an NWSL expansion club. The team played as the Royals for three seasons and held its home matches at America First Field, formerly known as Rio Tinto Stadium, which was also the home of Major League Soccer’s Real Salt Lake.

Assistant Coach Jimmy Coenraets has been appointed as the Interim Head Coach pic.twitter.com/NaD7NRimgE — Utah Royals FC (@UtahRoyalsFC) June 30, 2024

In December 2020, the NWSL announced that the Royals would cease to operate in Utah and the club’s players were transferred to Kansas City.

In January 2022, a new Real Salt Lake ownership group, led by David Blitzer and Ryan Smith, took hold of the option to bring an NWSL club back to the state.

The Royals kicked off their second stint in Utah on March 16.

