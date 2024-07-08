Pilot killed in plane crash in Cedar Valley

CEDAR VALLEY, Utah County — A man was killed in a small plane crash on the Utah County side of Cedar Valley Sunday evening.

Sgt. Spencer Cannon, with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, said that only one person was on the plane and that authorities were working to identify him.

Cannon is asking anyone who might have seen the plane or the crash to contact the sheriff’s office.

@UCSO is responding to a report of a small plane crash in the Cedar Valley area of Utah County. Details and media staging to follow. pic.twitter.com/QWmQasiAT7 — Utah County Sheriff (@UCSO) July 8, 2024

This is a breaking news story. It might be updated.