On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Provo woman becomes fastest mermaid in the world at Merlympics

Jul 8, 2024, 9:05 AM

Mermaid Mia Sim celebrates after competing in the Swiss Merlympics in Geneva, Switzerland. (Mia Sim...

Mermaid Mia Sim celebrates after competing in the Swiss Merlympics in Geneva, Switzerland. (Mia Sim)

(Mia Sim)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY CASSIDY WIXOM, KSL.COM


KSLTV.com

PROVO — A lot of young girls pretend to be a mermaid while swimming in a pool or the ocean, but one Provo woman has made that dream come true and competed in the Merlympics.

Mia Sim, 22, became the fastest mermaid in the world in May when she competed at the Swiss Merlympics in Geneva, Switzerland.

The Merlympics have been around since 2015 and the competition is held every two years. Sim has officially been mermaiding for 10 years, and she said the Merlympics have really boomed in the last five years.

“This is the elite athleticism you can get out of mermaids,” Sim said. Many mermaids will do pageants or events, but the Merlympics are “solely designed to prove athleticism.”

All athletes must complete five events at the Merlympics:

  • Ecology: The athlete dives down and retrieves as much trash as possible in 90 seconds.
  • Figures: The competitor has to perform three of 10 mermaid figures.
  • Underwater posing: Each person dives down and poses for a picture, and then has to swim away for the next person to take their spot. Sim said she thinks this one is the hardest.
  • Rescue: The mermaid has to do a 25-meter submerged swim and rescue a dummy.
  • Speed: The athletes race along the top of the water for 50 meters.

Of course, all of the events are completed while wearing full mermaid or merman gear — meaning their legs are bound from their hips to their toes in a tail. Some mermaids will wear fancy headdresses or even wigs to complete their mer-look.

Sim placed 15th overall in the adult competition but won the speed event and broke the record for mermaid speed.

“I am the fastest to date. I currently hold the record,” she said.

The mermaid speed event is hard because the race requires the athletes to swim with the back of their head breaking the water, Sim said.

“It slows you down a lot, so it’s not designed to be super fast,” she said. Her time was a little over 38 seconds.

Sim was a cheerleader and gymnast growing up, but after multiple foot surgeries and a spinal injury, she had to leave those sports behind. She started swimming, as it’s a low-impact sport that is good for people who are healing.

Mermaid Mia Sim celebrates after competing in the Swiss Merlympics in Geneva, Switzerland in May. (Photo: Mia Sim)

“Growing up, I loved mermaids. I loved fantasy. I loved all the artwork behind it and the folklore,” Sim said.

She also has a background in costuming and acting, and all of those things intermingled with still wanting to be an athlete. Sim found a maker in Canada who could create her dream tail, “and four years later I’m a mermaid Olympian from Utah,” Sim said.

Almost a year ago, Sim learned about the Merlympics and decided to apply, not knowing if it was even real. But she soon got the letter saying she was accepted as an athlete.

“Performing as a mermaid is so fun, but truly having that sense of ‘I want to be the best athlete. I want to be someone who can represent that,’ was so much more enticing to me,” she said.

This year, Sim competed as an individual athlete. But since the games, she has been inducted into Team USA and is hoping other Utah mermaids will want to be a part of it too.

“It’s not a skill that’s easily learned. You’ll see people who think, ‘Oh, I could put on a fin and do that.’ No, you can’t,” Sim said. “This type of restriction on your body is very difficult for people to understand.”

Sim is proud that she gets to say she has put in a lot of effort to learn more and increase her skills.

“Not everyone is designed to know how to do this, and it’s really special to me in general,” she said.

While mermaiding may not be as easy as people would expect, Sim emphasized that the mermaid world is open to people of any background. She encourages anyone interested in learning the skills to get involved.

Mermaid Mia Sim competed in the Swiss Merlympics in Geneva, Switzerland in May. As someone who lives in the desert, She uses her mermaid platform to focus on water conservation. (Photo: Fable and Wonder Photography)

As a mermaid in the middle of a desert, Sim is using her mermaid platform as a way to focus on conservation.

“I love water conservation. I think it’s really cool and very applicable to us,” she said.

The animals, plants and humans that live in Utah need water, which can be tricky when living in a desert. Any disruptions to the water cycle can have major consequences, she said.

“We, as people, have the biggest impact on it, and we should be taking it seriously,” she said. “I know it sounds absolutely nuts trying to take on a whale when you’re the size of a shrimp, but that’s just the way things look.”

Sim has been connecting with local organizations focused on conservation efforts, such as water-wise farming practices, cleaning up lakes, research on algal blooms and other issues Utahns face.

Mermaiding can help entice younger generations to get involved in conservation from a young age, Sim said.

“We have to start thinking about the next series of people.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

(National Park Service)...

Mark Jones

Texas man dies along the Bright Angel Trail within Grand Canyon National Park

Officials at Grand Canyon National Park announced Monday the death of a 50-year-old man inside the park. 

7 minutes ago

Delicate Arch near Moab Utah in a heat wave in 2021....

Mary Culbertson

Heat wave settling into Utah threatens record temperatures in 7-day forecast

Utah's record temps could be overthrown in a new heat wave the state will see in the second week of July.

7 minutes ago

Wasatch County Search and Rescue helping a stuck driver on a dirt road near Strawberry Peak....

Michael Houck

Driver gets stuck on Strawberry Peak road thanks to a Google ‘shortcut,’ officials say

A man needed rescuing from a dirt road on Strawberry Peak after Google recommended it as a shortcut to take on Thursday morning.

1 hour ago

The east side entrance of the Salt Lake City and County Building in Washington Square Park on July ...

Karah Brackin

Salt Lake City gears up for 2034 Olympics announcement

After 20 years of working to get the Winter Games back to Salt Lake City, everyone is preparing for the big announcement at the end of the month.

2 hours ago

Colby Jenkins and Rep. Celeste Maloy debate in Salt Lake City on June 10. A judge on Monday rejecte...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com

Washington County clerk has discretion in not releasing list of ‘uncured’ ballots, judge rules

A judge has rejected a request from Colby Jenkins' campaign to compel the Washington County clerk to turn over the list of ballots.

4 hours ago

FILE: A woman drinks among sand dunes near a sign warning of extreme heat danger on the eve of a da...

Ty O'Neil and Christopher Weber

Searing heat wave grips large parts of the US and causes deaths in the West

A long-running heat wave is gripping the U.S. after causing deaths and shattering records in the West over the weekend.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Provo woman becomes fastest mermaid in the world at Merlympics