Salt Lake City gears up for 2034 Olympics announcement

SALT LAKE CITY — Over 20 years ago, the journey to bring the Olympic Games back to the Beehive State started through a sports and Olympic legacy program. Since then, the Utah Sports Commission said more than 1,100 events have been hosted.

In just 16 days, celebrating the Olympics and Paralympics just got a whole lot closer with a celebration on the horizon.

On Monday, Salt Lake City and Olympic Games leaders gathered in Washington Square, telling everyone to prepare for July 24. They said it will be an iconic day and the best pajama party ever, as the state waits to find out if Utah will be home to the Games once again.

“In ten years, we’ll have the world here. Seeing what we’re enjoying today. It’s remarkable,” said Jeff Robbins, president and CEO of Utah Sports Commission.

It’s a bid 20 years in the making. City leaders said it is worth celebrating and setting an early alarm for 3 a.m. as July 24 is on track to make history.

“Some of you might remember the iconic celebrations that happened right here in 1995 when we were chosen to host the 2002 Winter Games. We are building upon that legacy, and I want to hear all of your cheers from Washington Square in Paris on July 24 when they vote ‘Yes,’” said Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall.

During Utah’s morning hours, it will be around lunchtime in Paris. That is when the International Olympic Committee will hear speeches, have the opportunity to ask questions, and ultimately vote on bringing the Olympic and Paralympic Games to Salt Lake City in 2034.

“What we’re doing today is not only iconic, but it’s also a chance to have the state celebrate,” Robbins said.

“I think it will be special for our youth, especially, not only ‘cause they’re gonna have a chance to be a part of that moment and that new memory as a community, but hopefully, in 10 years, they will also be competing to represent Team USA and we will be cheering them on,” Mendenhall added.