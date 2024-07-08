Utah Football, Miami Hurricanes To Open 2027 Football Season At Allegiant Stadium

SALT LAKE CITY – It’s a matchup Ute fans have wanted for a while, and it looks like it will be reality as Action Sports Network analyst Brett McMurphy first reported Utah football and Miami are schedule to open the 2027 season at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

There are several connections between the two programs including both having had College Football Hall of Fame coach Dennis Erickson on their staffs, but no previous history making 2027 the first time the two “U’s” will meet.

Over the years there has been some debate amongst fans of the two schools as to who the real “U” is, and it looks like the debate will finally be settled on the field. We can’t wait.

2027 Vegas Kickoff Classic To Feature Historic Matchup Between Utah, Miami

The Big 12 Conference and ACC powers have typically scheduled inter-regional matchups and this historic first will be set for Labor Day Weekend 2027. Game date, time and network will be announced at a later date.

“One of the great things about college football is that there are still first-time match ups like this one to capture the attention of fans across the nation,” executive director of the Vegas Kickoff Classic and SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl John Saccenti said. “We have a frequent visitor to our city in Utah playing a national brand like Miami for the first time ever at one of the world’s greatest football venues. The Battle of the ‘U’ — the ‘U’ of the West against the ‘U’ of the South facing each other in the Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World — and we cannot wait.”

As for the Utes, Athletic Director Mark Harlan says the impending matchup is a testament to how much the football program has grown on the national stage.

“This is a tremendous showcase for our football program and our university to open the 2027 season on a national stage in the Vegas Kickoff Classic. We are excited for this opportunity to match up against the Miami Hurricanes, and we extend our thanks to the Las Vegas Bowl and ESPN Events for the invitation. It is a testament to our program and our great fans to participate in this type of event, and when the time comes, we will paint Allegiant Stadium red once again.”

