A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Introduction

When you are home, lights illuminate your life and the life of your family. With each room serving different functions, there are many aspects to consider when choosing lighting fixtures.

Room-by-room lighting guides

Before you begin, check out this resource to learn how much lighting you need in a room. This chart helps you calculate the number of lumens you will generally need to properly light each room.

Entryway

Your entryway is the first impression of a home, so use this space to make a statement and set the tone. Think statement lights or wall sconces to keep things simple yet in style.

Living room

The living room is where you want to relax, entertain, and spend a lot of time. This room is best designed with a combination of overhead lights and accent or ambient lighting to use if you’re watching television or reading.

Dining room

A place of entertainment, conversation, and memories, a dining room is a special place in the home where people gather together and share good food. Chandeliers and pendants make good lighting choices here, providing ambient lighting and breaking up the room to showcase the table.

Kitchen

Layered lighting is one of the hottest trends for kitchens in 2024. It combines overhead lights with accent lights like lamps or track lighting underneath cabinets. Pendants will highlight a kitchen island, while recessed lighting works well in kitchens without islands.

Bedroom

The bedroom is a sanctuary in the home where you can rest at night and relax during the day. Overhead lighting will benefit you when using the room to get ready or lounge before bedtime, while nightstand lights are necessary for that final light before you mentally clock out for the evening.

Bathroom

One of the main elements of bathroom lighting is vanity lighting—the lighting that helps illuminate your mirror to help you get ready, brush your teeth, and wash your hands. Use this infographic to understand how to measure the size of your vanity light or lights.

Office

Your home office should be a place where you can focus. Suitable desk lamps and overhead lighting can increase productivity and illuminate your face in appealing ways for video calls.

Other lighting considerations

Each home is unique, just like the people who inhabit it. When shopping for lights, there are several factors to consider. As this article outlines, some obvious factors include room size, budget, and wall colors, but other less obvious ones include traffic patterns, electrical setups, and points of interest.

You also want to consider the existing natural lighting you already have and use that to your advantage. With any design project, you’ll want to strike the right balance between form and function to use lighting to enhance your home’s style and provide you with the necessary light.

