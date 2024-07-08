On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Football Head Coach Kyle Whittingham Named To Dodd Trophy Watch List

Jul 8, 2024, 1:04 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

ATLANTA, Georgia –  University of Utah football head coach Kyle Whittingham has been named to the 2024 Dodd Trophy Preseason Watch List.

The 2024 Dodd Trophy Preseason Watch List was announced on Monday, July 8. Whittingham is one of 21 coaches on the list, with four coaches representing the Big 12. The Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Peach Bowl Inc. present the Dodd Trophy each year.

RELATED: Utes, Hurricanes To Open 2027 Football Season At Allegiant Stadium

The upcoming season will be Whittingham’s 20th year at the helm of the Utah football program. He has spent 31 years with the school. Whittingham will open the season as the second-longest tenured head coach at the same school in the NCAA FBS.

RELATED: Five Topics Of Conversation Surrounding Utah Football At Big 12 Media Days

Whittingham is the all-time winningest coach in program history with a 162-79 overall record. He is 12th among active FBS head coaches and fourth among coaches at one school. The Utes have seven ten-win seasons under Whittingham, and he is 100-61 in conference games, including two Pac-12 championships and one Mountain West championship.

He is a three-time National Coach of the Year (2008 x2, 2019) and previously won the Dodd Trophy in 2019.

RELATED STORIES

Follow The Utah Utes With KSL Sports

The Utes open the 2024 season against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds on Thursday, August 29. Kickoff at Rice-Eccles Stadium is scheduled for 7 p.m. MT.

Brian Preece, our KSLsports.com insider, can give you the inside scoop. He’s your guide to the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and the Salt Lake Bees. Please take advantage of his in-depth coverage of the Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics.

You can find KSL Sports coverage of the Utes here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Loss & Family Shape Team USA Gymnast Brody Malone

After cancer took the life of Brody Malone's mother, Malone, his siblings, and father had to lean on each other for support. 

46 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah To Add Six Former Utes To 2024 Crimson Club Hall Of Fame Class

The 2024 Crimson Club Hall of Fame class is set and features six former Utah athletes from six different sports.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 in 60: #39 Utah’s Johnny Maea (Offensive Line)

The countdown is on for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 for the 2024 college football season. Coming in at No. 39 is Utah's Johnny Maea.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Local Taylor Booth Named To U.S. Olympic Soccer Team

The U.S. Men's Olympic soccer team announced their roster, including Taylor Booth from Eden, Utah.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Utah Gymnast MyKayla Skinner Draws Criticism For SafeSport Comments

MyKayla Skinner Harmer is drawing criticism for comments saying the U.S. Center for SafeSport makes it difficult for coaches to do their job.

3 hours ago

KSL Sports

Utah Football, Miami Hurricanes To Open 2027 Football Season At Allegiant Stadium

It's a matchup Ute fans have wanted for a while- Utah and Miami are schedule to open the 2027 season at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Utah Football Head Coach Kyle Whittingham Named To Dodd Trophy Watch List