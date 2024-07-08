Utah Football Head Coach Kyle Whittingham Named To Dodd Trophy Watch List

ATLANTA, Georgia – University of Utah football head coach Kyle Whittingham has been named to the 2024 Dodd Trophy Preseason Watch List.

The 2024 Dodd Trophy Preseason Watch List was announced on Monday, July 8. Whittingham is one of 21 coaches on the list, with four coaches representing the Big 12. The Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Peach Bowl Inc. present the Dodd Trophy each year.

The upcoming season will be Whittingham’s 20th year at the helm of the Utah football program. He has spent 31 years with the school. Whittingham will open the season as the second-longest tenured head coach at the same school in the NCAA FBS.

Whittingham is the all-time winningest coach in program history with a 162-79 overall record. He is 12th among active FBS head coaches and fourth among coaches at one school. The Utes have seven ten-win seasons under Whittingham, and he is 100-61 in conference games, including two Pac-12 championships and one Mountain West championship.

He is a three-time National Coach of the Year (2008 x2, 2019) and previously won the Dodd Trophy in 2019.

The Utes open the 2024 season against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds on Thursday, August 29. Kickoff at Rice-Eccles Stadium is scheduled for 7 p.m. MT.

