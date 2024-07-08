Heat wave settling into Utah threatens record temperatures in 7-day forecast

SALT LAKE CITY — A heat wave with the power to challenge previous record temperatures loomed over Utah’s seven-day forecast Monday. The first five of it are expected to be the worst, and southern Utah will be under excessive heat watch until Friday at midnight.

KSL Meteorologists projected temperatures could be dangerous, and as high as 115 in southern Utah and 105 on the Wasatch Front. Likewise, low temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and 80s in southern Utah and the Wasatch Front will face lows of upper 60s to low 70s.

RECORD HEAT: The incoming heatwave this week could approach all-time record highs in Salt Lake City (107°) and St. George (117°). The European Model has been hinting at this, so we will be monitoring closely. #utwx pic.twitter.com/SGCqul1Rk1 — Matthew Johnson (@KSL_Matt) July 8, 2024

The heat warning will affect lower Washington County and specifically Zion National Park, Glen Canyon Recreation Area, including Lake Powell.

KSL meteorologist Matthew Johnson said the smoke billowing from the Little Twist fire and the Silver King fire in southern Utah will stay south and head into St. George Monday night.

“The long-range (forecast) is showing that a lot of that smoke is going to stay to the south as this high-pressure system moves in,” he said. “As it does so, temperatures are going to climb over the next few days, so into Thursday afternoon, look where the core of the high goes: right over the state of Utah.”

Health warnings to be aware of

The risk of heat-related illness, which is the leading cause of weather-related deaths in the U.S., increases greatly during heat warnings. Car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes under the kind of heat Utah will see, so it’s advised not to leave children or pets inside at all during the heat alert.

Those planning to hike should take precautions and consider going early in the morning or late in the evening, and check local temperatures often.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends employees take frequent breaks in the shade or air conditioning. If symptoms occur of heat exhaustion or heat stroke, action should be taken immediately by calling 911.