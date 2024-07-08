On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Heat wave settling into Utah threatens record temperatures in 7-day forecast

Jul 8, 2024, 2:59 PM | Updated: 3:20 pm

Delicate Arch near Moab Utah in a heat wave in 2021....

FILE - Utah is forecasted to face a heat wave, especially in Southern Utah, where temperatures will be as high as 115 the week of July 8, 2024. (AP Photo, Lindsay Whitehurst)

(AP Photo, Lindsay Whitehurst)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A heat wave with the power to challenge previous record temperatures loomed over Utah’s seven-day forecast Monday. The first five of it are expected to be the worst, and southern Utah will be under excessive heat watch until Friday at midnight.

KSL Meteorologists projected temperatures could be dangerous, and as high as 115 in southern Utah and 105 on the Wasatch Front. Likewise, low temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and 80s in southern Utah and the Wasatch Front will face lows of upper 60s to low 70s.

The heat warning will affect lower Washington County and specifically Zion National Park, Glen Canyon Recreation Area, including Lake Powell.

KSL meteorologist Matthew Johnson said the smoke billowing from the Little Twist fire and the Silver King fire in southern Utah will stay south and head into St. George Monday night.

“The long-range (forecast) is showing that a lot of that smoke is going to stay to the south as this high-pressure system moves in,” he said. “As it does so, temperatures are going to climb over the next few days, so into Thursday afternoon, look where the core of the high goes: right over the state of Utah.”

St. George’s 7-day forecast projected by KSL Meteorologists as of Monday, July 8, 2024. (KSL TV)

Health warnings to be aware of

The risk of heat-related illness, which is the leading cause of weather-related deaths in the U.S., increases greatly during heat warnings. Car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes under the kind of heat Utah will see, so it’s advised not to leave children or pets inside at all during the heat alert.

Those planning to hike should take precautions and consider going early in the morning or late in the evening, and check local temperatures often.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends employees take frequent breaks in the shade or air conditioning. If symptoms occur of heat exhaustion or heat stroke, action should be taken immediately by calling 911.

The Wasatch Front’s 7-day forecast projected by KSL Meteorologists as of Monday, July 8, 2024. (KSL TV)

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

(National Park Service)...

Mark Jones

Texas man dies along the Bright Angel Trail within Grand Canyon National Park

Officials at Grand Canyon National Park announced Monday the death of a 50-year-old man inside the park. 

1 hour ago

Wasatch County Search and Rescue helping a stuck driver on a dirt road near Strawberry Peak....

Michael Houck

Driver gets stuck on Strawberry Peak road thanks to a Google ‘shortcut,’ officials say

A man needed rescuing from a dirt road on Strawberry Peak after Google recommended it as a shortcut to take on Thursday morning.

2 hours ago

The east side entrance of the Salt Lake City and County Building in Washington Square Park on July ...

Karah Brackin

Salt Lake City gears up for 2034 Olympics announcement

After 20 years of working to get the Winter Games back to Salt Lake City, everyone is preparing for the big announcement at the end of the month.

3 hours ago

Colby Jenkins and Rep. Celeste Maloy debate in Salt Lake City on June 10. A judge on Monday rejecte...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com

Washington County clerk has discretion in not releasing list of ‘uncured’ ballots, judge rules

A judge has rejected a request from Colby Jenkins' campaign to compel the Washington County clerk to turn over the list of ballots.

5 hours ago

Mermaid Mia Sim celebrates after competing in the Swiss Merlympics in Geneva, Switzerland. (Mia Sim...

Cassidy Wixom, KSL.com

Provo woman becomes fastest mermaid in the world at Merlympics

A Provo woman became the fastest mermaid in the world in May when she competed at the Swiss Merlympics in Geneva, Switzerland.

7 hours ago

FILE: A woman drinks among sand dunes near a sign warning of extreme heat danger on the eve of a da...

Ty O'Neil and Christopher Weber

Searing heat wave grips large parts of the US and causes deaths in the West

A long-running heat wave is gripping the U.S. after causing deaths and shattering records in the West over the weekend.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Heat wave settling into Utah threatens record temperatures in 7-day forecast