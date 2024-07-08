On the Site:
Driver gets stuck on Strawberry Peak road thanks to a Google ‘shortcut,’ officials say

Jul 8, 2024, 1:55 PM

Wasatch County Search and Rescue helping a stuck driver on a dirt road near Strawberry Peak....

Wasatch County Search and Rescue helping a stuck driver on a dirt road near Strawberry Peak. (Wasatch County Search and Rescue)

(Wasatch County Search and Rescue)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

HEBER, Wasatch County — A man needed rescuing from a dirt road on Strawberry Peak after Google recommended it as a shortcut to take on Thursday morning.

Wasatch County search and rescue said the 911 dispatch center received a call from a 23-year-old man stuck on the road in his Toyota Turcell on the west side of Strawberry Peak.

Rescue crews said the route he took was a “shortcut that Google recommended between Springville and Vernal,” but did not say which road it was.

The man was reported to be uninjured but needed to be transported off the mountain. Crews said the operation lasted for about three hours.

