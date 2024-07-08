On the Site:
Utah Local Taylor Booth Named To U.S. Olympic Soccer Team

Jul 8, 2024, 1:34 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The U.S. Men’s Olympic soccer team announced their roster, including Taylor Booth from Eden, Utah.

Booth currently plays in the Netherlands for FC Utrecht where he recently signed a contract extension. He is a midfielder for the team but is listed as a forward for Team USA.

The 2024 Paris Olympics begin on July 24. This will be the American men’s first time back at the Olympics since 2008.

 

Head Coach Marko Mitrović named the 18-player roster plus four alternates for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games on Monday, July 8.

U.S. Men’s Olympic Soccer Roster

Goalkeepers (2): Patrick Schulte (Columbus Crew; St. Charles, Mo.), Gaga Slonina (Chelsea/ENG; Addison, Ill.)

Defenders (6): Maximilian Dietz (Greuther Furth/GER; Frankfurt, Germany), Nathan Harriel (Philadelphia Union; Oldsmar, Fla.), Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati; Arlington, Mass.), John Tolkin (New York Red Bulls; Chatham, N.J.), Caleb Wiley (Atlanta United FC; Atlanta, Ga.), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC; Lawrenceville, Ga.)

Midfielders (5): Gianluca Busio (Venezia/ITA; Greensboro, N.C.), Benjamin Cremaschi (Inter Miami CF; Key Biscayne, Fla.), Jack McGlynn (Philadelphia Union; Queens, N.Y.), Djordje Mihailovic (Colorado Rapids; Jacksonville, Fla.), Tanner Tessmann (Venezia/ITA; Birmingham, Ala.)

Forwards (5): Paxten Aaronson (FC Utrecht/NED; Medford, NJ), Taylor Booth (FC Utrecht/NED; Eden, Utah), Duncan McGuire (Orlando City SC; Omaha, Neb.), Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg/GER; South Riding, Va.), Griffin Yow (KVC Westerlo/BEL; Clifton, Va.)

Alternates (4): Josh Atencio (Midfielder, Seattle Sounders FC; Bellevue, Wash.), Jacob Davis (Defender, Sporting Kansas City; Rochester, Mich.), Johan Gomez (Forward, Eintracht Braunschweig/GER; Keller, Texas), John Pulskamp (Goalkeeper, Sporting Kansas City; Bakersfield, Calif.)

2024 Paris Olympics

Find full online coverage of the Paris Olympics on KSL Sports here and tune into KSL 5 TV daily for Olympic updates before and during The Games.

Follow Sam Farnsworth on X for up to the moment coverage from Paris. 

