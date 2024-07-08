60 in 60: #39 Utah’s Johnny Maea (Offensive Line)

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown is on for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 for the 2024 college football season. Coming in at No. 39 is Utah offensive lineman Johnny Maea.

Maea is the ninth Ute to crack our list through 22 picks. The most recent selections from Utah are No. 40 Tao Johnson (DB), No. 41 Simote Pepa (DT), and No. 43 Smith Snowden (DB).

Hans & Scotty’s 2024 60 in 60 List

Throughout the summer, KSL Sports Zone’s Hans Olsen & Scott Garrard are counting down the top 60 college football players in the state of Utah as voted on by the media (and a fan ballot).

Utah’s Johnny Maea

Maea is a senior offensive lineman from Salt Lake City, Utah.

Coming out of East High School, Maea was ranked as a three-star prospect and the 13th-best player in the state of Utah.

Maea has been plagued with injuries in his career, playing in just 25 games over five seasons with the Utes.



However, his impact when he is on the field can’t be overstated.

Utah’s offensive line has been great for most of the past five seasons, and Maea has been a big contributor to that when healthy.

After playing just one game last season, Maea looks to help anchor the Utes offensive line in the Big 12 in 2024.

What is the 60 in 60?

Every summer, Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in the state of Utah in their annual 60 in 60, which was voted on by the media.

