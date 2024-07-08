On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Texas man dies along the Bright Angel Trail within Grand Canyon National Park

Jul 8, 2024, 2:59 PM

(National Park Service)...

(National Park Service)

(National Park Service)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


Mark Jones

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. Officials at Grand Canyon National Park announced Monday the death of a 50-year-old man inside the park. 

According to a news release from the National Park Service, park officials were notified Sunday around 2 p.m., of an unresponsive hiker on the Bright Angel Trail.

The victim was found roughly 100 feet below the trailhead.

The release further stated that bystanders in the area began life-saving procedures on the victim as emergency personnel responded to the scene. However, efforts to save the man’s life were unsuccessful.

The man is from San Angelo, Texas. He was attempting to reach the rim after an overnight stay at Havasupai Gardens, according to the release.

The NPS is coordinating the investigation with the Coconino County Medical Examiner.

No other information was provided.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Delicate Arch near Moab Utah in a heat wave in 2021....

Mary Culbertson

Heat wave settling into Utah threatens record temperatures in 7-day forecast

Utah's record temps could be overthrown in a new heat wave the state will see in the second week of July.

1 hour ago

Wasatch County Search and Rescue helping a stuck driver on a dirt road near Strawberry Peak....

Michael Houck

Driver gets stuck on Strawberry Peak road thanks to a Google ‘shortcut,’ officials say

A man needed rescuing from a dirt road on Strawberry Peak after Google recommended it as a shortcut to take on Thursday morning.

2 hours ago

The east side entrance of the Salt Lake City and County Building in Washington Square Park on July ...

Karah Brackin

Salt Lake City gears up for 2034 Olympics announcement

After 20 years of working to get the Winter Games back to Salt Lake City, everyone is preparing for the big announcement at the end of the month.

3 hours ago

Colby Jenkins and Rep. Celeste Maloy debate in Salt Lake City on June 10. A judge on Monday rejecte...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com

Washington County clerk has discretion in not releasing list of ‘uncured’ ballots, judge rules

A judge has rejected a request from Colby Jenkins' campaign to compel the Washington County clerk to turn over the list of ballots.

6 hours ago

Mermaid Mia Sim celebrates after competing in the Swiss Merlympics in Geneva, Switzerland. (Mia Sim...

Cassidy Wixom, KSL.com

Provo woman becomes fastest mermaid in the world at Merlympics

A Provo woman became the fastest mermaid in the world in May when she competed at the Swiss Merlympics in Geneva, Switzerland.

7 hours ago

FILE: A woman drinks among sand dunes near a sign warning of extreme heat danger on the eve of a da...

Ty O'Neil and Christopher Weber

Searing heat wave grips large parts of the US and causes deaths in the West

A long-running heat wave is gripping the U.S. after causing deaths and shattering records in the West over the weekend.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Texas man dies along the Bright Angel Trail within Grand Canyon National Park