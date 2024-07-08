Texas man dies along the Bright Angel Trail within Grand Canyon National Park

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Officials at Grand Canyon National Park announced Monday the death of a 50-year-old man inside the park.

According to a news release from the National Park Service, park officials were notified Sunday around 2 p.m., of an unresponsive hiker on the Bright Angel Trail.

The victim was found roughly 100 feet below the trailhead.

The release further stated that bystanders in the area began life-saving procedures on the victim as emergency personnel responded to the scene. However, efforts to save the man’s life were unsuccessful.

The man is from San Angelo, Texas. He was attempting to reach the rim after an overnight stay at Havasupai Gardens, according to the release.

The NPS is coordinating the investigation with the Coconino County Medical Examiner.

No other information was provided.