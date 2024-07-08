Groundbreaking date announced for temple in the Philippines

SALT LAKE CITY — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Monday that the groundbreaking ceremony for the Cagayan de Oro Philippines Temple will be held next month.

According to a news release from the Church, the groundbreaking ceremony will be held Aug. 31. Elder Carlos G. Revillo Jr., Philippines Area President, will preside at the ceremony. The temple was first announced by President Russell M. Nelson in April 2018. It was among seven temples announced at the time.

“Our message to the world is simple and sincere: we invite all of God’s children on both sides of the veil to come unto their Savior, receive the blessings of the holy temple, have enduring joy, and qualify for eternal life,” President Nelson said prior to announcing the seven temples.

According to the release, the temple will be built on 4.9 acres of land. It will be a one-story structure with approximately 18,449 square feet.

There are 13 temples in the Philippines that are either in operation, under construction or announced. The Manila Philippines Temple was the first temple in the country. It was dedicated in 1984 by former Church President Gordon B. Hinckley, who was serving in the First Presidency at the time.

The Church also dedicated the Urdaneta Philippines Temple in April.

João Pessoa Brazil Temple

Also on Monday, Church leaders released a rendering of the João Pessoa Brazil Temple.

President Nelson announced the temple in October 2023. According to the release, the temple will be built on 3.9 acres of land and will be roughly 18,850 square feet.

Brazil has 23 temples that are in operation, under construction, or announced.