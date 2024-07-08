On the Site:
Utah To Add Six Former Utes To 2024 Crimson Club Hall Of Fame Class

Jul 8, 2024, 3:03 PM

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The 2024 Crimson Club Hall of Fame class is set and features six former Utah athletes from six different sports.

The induction ceremony will take place on Friday, Sept. 27, at Rice-Eccles Stadium with the class being honored at the football game the following day on Saturday, September 28 as the Utes host Arizona.

“On behalf of the University of Utah and the Department of Athletics, it is a great honor to announce this phenomenal Class of 2024 for the Utah Athletics Hall of Fame,” Director of Athletics Mark Harlan said. “Each has established an unforgettable legacy at the U, and those accomplishments and memories will now be permanently woven into the story of the Utes’ incredible history of athletics excellence. We are thrilled to announce the Class of 2024 and look forward to their official induction celebration this fall.”

Who Are The Utes Inducting Into The Crimson Club Hall Of Fame?

The 2024 Crimson Club Hall of Fame class will include athletes from softball, baseball, men’s tennis, women’s basketball, women’s swimming, and football.

Pippi Hollingsworth enters the class for softball. As a team captain in 1987, Hollingsworth helped the Utes to the High Country Athletic Conference Championship and a berth in the NCAA Midwest Regional while hitting .368 with 11 doubles and four triples. She was named a second team All-American for the effort.

Ryan Khoury enters the chat for baseball after hitting .438 with 73 runs scored, 13 home runs, 56 RBI, 18 doubles, four triples and 16 stolen bases in 2006 which earned him ABCA first team All-American honors. Khoury’s stellar senior season catapulted him into a pro career where he was drafted by Boston Red Sox in the 12th round in 2006.

Alison McInturff comes in for women’s swimming after earning earned All-America honors in the 200 free in 2007 and won six Mountain West Conference championships over the course of her career.  McInturff set six school records in the process and later qualified for the 2008 U.S. Olympic Trials.

Jane Quimby will represent women’s basketball in the 2024 CCHOF class while still ranking 15th in career scoring at Utah with 1,385 points and in the top 20 in field goals made and attempted. Quimby was named a WBCA/Kodak honorable mention All-American in 1980.

Men’s tennis will induct Jeff Robbins who was a nationally ranked player on three different levels of the sport. The junior circuit, as a collegiate player at Utah, and on the pro circuit. Robbins was briefly ranked No. 1 in the country while with the Utes, and in 1981 earned All-America honors. Robbins currently sits as the chief executive officer of the Utah Sports Commission, a spot he’s held since the organization was founded in 2000.

Finally, football’s “King” Louie Sakoda will round out the 2024 Crimson Club Hall of Fame inductees. Sakoda became the first unanimous All-American in Utah football history back in 2008 after earning first team honors as a kicker by all five of the major organizations that comprise the unanimous All-America team. Sakoda made further history becoming just the second player in the history of the Football Writers Association of America to make first-team All-America at two positions- kicker and punter. He also became the second player ever to be named a finalist for the Ray Guy and Lou Groza awards in the same year during his senior season in 2008.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone.

