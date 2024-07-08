On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CONSUMER

New Goodwill store to celebrate grand opening in Sandy

Jul 8, 2024, 5:02 PM

Goodwill Outlet...

FILE — People sift through used clothes that are sold by the pound at a Goodwill Outlet Center on July 27, 2022. (Spencer Platt, Getty Images)

(Spencer Platt, Getty Images)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

SANDY — Goodwill announced it will host a grand opening for a new store in Sandy on July 18. Including the Goodwill outlet in Salt Lake City, the new store will be the sixth storefront in Utah.

The Sandy store is located at 8600 S. 1300 East. The grand opening will begin at 9 a.m. on July 18 and run until July 21.

During the “festivities,” the store said it will give away five $100 gift cards that can be used at any Goodwill location, including the outlet. Shoppers can enter to win during the grand opening, and winners will be drawn on July 22.

The Sandy store has a 15,000-square-foot sales floor and an extra 8,000 square feet dedicated to donation processing.

Why thrift?

Thrifting is an affordable resource for communities all over the U.S. and a fashion trend among young people. It also promotes reusing and recycling in today’s fast-fashion culture. Not to mention, there have also been some historic finds from thrifters across the country.

But Chief Retail and Systems Officer Bill Collins said the Sandy store will serve the community beyond those factors.

“Donors may think they’re just cleaning out their closet, but giving gently used items to Goodwill also gives someone a chance to change their life,” he said, in a press release.

Proceeds from Goodwill purchases support multiple programs, including one in Provo that helps with early intervention services. Another state-wide program Goodwill supports provides adults in need with paid on-the-job training to learn essential skills in the job market of 2024.

It’s an employment opportunity too, the store said. Goodwill itself provides career coaching services to help its employees with career opportunities and “enhance their job satisfaction and success.”

Current locations in Utah include Layton, Millcreek, Murray and West Jordan. Goodwill also has an outlet in Salt Lake City and a donation center in Syracuse called the Donation Express.

In addition to Utah, Goodwill stores in Southern Idaho and Montana are part of the Easterseals-Goodwill Northern Rocky Mountain nonprofit organization that assists communities with 16 different programs in 50 locations in Montana, Idaho, Wyoming and Utah. The programs help adults with intellectual disabilities find housing, and provide children’s therapy and health-related programs for adults and seniors.

KSL 5 TV Live

Consumer

FILE - Vehicles move along Interstate 76 ahead in Philadelphia, Nov. 22, 2023. The energy used by c...

Matt Gephardt

Rising costs of insurance and other travel expenses has majority of drivers reconsidering summer travel plans

It's Summer road trip time, which this year is more expensive for drivers than it has been in the past.

5 days ago

Buildings in front of snowy mountains with colors of the sunset reflecting off glass...

Lindsay Aerts

Community advocates continue call for affordable housing in SEG/SLC plan

Community advocates are continuing a call for affordable housing to be part of any plans to revitalize downtown, arguing that ticket fees that would go to Salt Lake City to help pay for more housing are not enough.

5 days ago

Rendering of a proposed "revitalization" district surrounding a renovated Delta Center. Salt Lake C...

Larry D. Curtis, Lindsay Aerts and Andrew Adams, KSL TV

Salt Lake and Smith Entertainment Group downtown plan includes ticket fees, contract terms revealed

The contract proposed by the Smith Entertainment Group and Salt Lake City to create a revitalization zone sets money aside from every ticket sold at the Delta Center to be handed back to the city. Highlights of the proposed contract were revealed Tuesday afternoon.

6 days ago

Movie titles are displayed on a RedBox video rental kiosk August 14, 2009 in San Rafael, California...

Wyatte Grantham-Philips, AP Business Writer

Redbox owner files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, the parent of DVD rental operator Redbox, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

7 days ago

Dr Pepper is working to keep up with demand for it's Creamy Coconut flavor in Utah and Idaho, accor...

Mike Anderson

Utah, Idaho top sales of Dr Pepper Creamy Coconut, getting bonus batch

Dr Pepper Creamy Coconut is one of several new flavors that have shown up in recent years. People in Utah and Idaho are drinking it up, more than anywhere else in the U.S.

10 days ago

There is a hot debate on self-cleaning. Proponents say it’s safe and works well. Critics claim it...

Matt Gephardt

Self-clean or self-destruct? Utah woman says oven feature left her with a hefty repair bill

A Mountain Green woman asked Matt Gephardt to investigate after she says the self-cleaning feature damaged her two ovens.

11 days ago

Sponsored Articles

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

New Goodwill store to celebrate grand opening in Sandy