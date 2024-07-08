New Goodwill store to celebrate grand opening in Sandy

SANDY — Goodwill announced it will host a grand opening for a new store in Sandy on July 18. Including the Goodwill outlet in Salt Lake City, the new store will be the sixth storefront in Utah.

The Sandy store is located at 8600 S. 1300 East. The grand opening will begin at 9 a.m. on July 18 and run until July 21.

During the “festivities,” the store said it will give away five $100 gift cards that can be used at any Goodwill location, including the outlet. Shoppers can enter to win during the grand opening, and winners will be drawn on July 22.

The Sandy store has a 15,000-square-foot sales floor and an extra 8,000 square feet dedicated to donation processing.

Why thrift?

Thrifting is an affordable resource for communities all over the U.S. and a fashion trend among young people. It also promotes reusing and recycling in today’s fast-fashion culture. Not to mention, there have also been some historic finds from thrifters across the country.

But Chief Retail and Systems Officer Bill Collins said the Sandy store will serve the community beyond those factors.

“Donors may think they’re just cleaning out their closet, but giving gently used items to Goodwill also gives someone a chance to change their life,” he said, in a press release.

Proceeds from Goodwill purchases support multiple programs, including one in Provo that helps with early intervention services. Another state-wide program Goodwill supports provides adults in need with paid on-the-job training to learn essential skills in the job market of 2024.

It’s an employment opportunity too, the store said. Goodwill itself provides career coaching services to help its employees with career opportunities and “enhance their job satisfaction and success.”

Current locations in Utah include Layton, Millcreek, Murray and West Jordan. Goodwill also has an outlet in Salt Lake City and a donation center in Syracuse called the Donation Express.

In addition to Utah, Goodwill stores in Southern Idaho and Montana are part of the Easterseals-Goodwill Northern Rocky Mountain nonprofit organization that assists communities with 16 different programs in 50 locations in Montana, Idaho, Wyoming and Utah. The programs help adults with intellectual disabilities find housing, and provide children’s therapy and health-related programs for adults and seniors.