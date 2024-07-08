Loss & Family Shape Team USA Gymnast Brody Malone

SALT LAKE CITY – Losing a parent is never easy, but when cancer took the life of Team U.S.A. gymnast Brody Malone‘s mother, Malone, his siblings, and father had to lean on each other for support.

“Anytime you experience a loss like that, the only thing you can do is come together as a family and just be there for each other,” Malone explained after losing his mother to breast cancer at 12 years of age.

Before heading to Paris for his second Olympic appearance, Malone gave thanks to his father for being his biggest fan.

“My dad, he’s absolutely a huge supporter. He’s always there for me to call if I need someone to talk to. We’re very close, and it’s great to have a rock that I can lean on.”

The 2021 U.S. all-around and vault champion also earned silver on the rings and high bar. Malone is a seven-time NCAA champion at Stanford. He finished fourth on the men’s horizontal bar, fifth in the men’s team event, and tenth in the individual all-around. Malone won gold in the 2022 World Championships on the horizontal bar.

