The World Ski Awards are open for voting. Here’s how to vote for Utah resorts

SALT LAKE CITY — The World Ski Awards are open for voting for the 12th time since its genesis, and multiple Utah resorts are nominated for best-of-the-world categories.

The World Ski Awards said it exists to “drive up standards within the ski industry,” by celebrating leaders in the field. Votes are cast by the public, but also by “resort executives, travel buyers, tour operators, agents and media.”

Voting is open through Oct. 11, and winners will be announced at the 12th Annual World Ski Awards on Nov. 11.

The only Utah resort to have won world awards in the rankings is Deer Valley, which won the World’s Best Ski Hotel in 2014 and 2015 and the World’s Best Ski Boutique hotel in 2022 with the Stein Eriksen Lodge and Residences. However, Deer Valley Resort President and COO Todd Bennett said the resort was a finalist for the World’s Best Ski Resort for all 12 years.

The World’s Best Ski Hotel was taken over by Verbier in Switzerland in 2016, and has won every year since.

The World’s Best Ski Resort title has never been held by a Utah resort but was owned mostly by Val Thorens in France, which won eight out of 11 years. The title was taken by Kitzbühel in Austria in 2015, and then again by Verbier in Switzerland in 2021.

Ultimately, Val Thorens took the title back in 2023 and will remain until the 2024 vote results are in.

To vote for a resort, users can visit the World Ski Awards website and navigate to the U.S. voting category.