Bails of shredded tires falling off semi causes a brief shut down on I-15

SALT LAKE CITY — A motorcycle crash caused a semi truck to lose part of its load of shredded tires across Interstate 15 Monday afternoon.

Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol told KSL that a man on a motorcycle crashed at 3100 South, causing the semi to stop suddenly.

Roden said the sudden stop caused part of the semi’s load of bails of shredded tires to spill on a southbound lane. Traffic cameras showed road crews closing all southbound lanes to clean up the shredded tires, but were quickly reopened.

UHP reported that the motorcyclist was transported to the hospital in serious condition.