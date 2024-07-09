ATV accident in Utah County claims the life of a Kaysville man

SPANISH FORK — The Utah County Sheriff’s Office says a Davis County man died in an ATV accident over the weekend near Spanish Fork.

Emergency personnel responded to Skyline Drive on Saturday around 3:30 p.m.

7/6/24, at 3:27 PM, @UCSO, @UCSO_SAR , @SpanishForkPDFE, and an @AirMethodsCorp helicopter responded to Skyline Drive where CPR was underway on Clifford Ralph Hokanson,age 53, Kaysville. He crashed on an ATV and was seriously injured. He was flown to a hospital where he died. pic.twitter.com/wfleI0HVwT — Utah County Sheriff (@UCSO) July 8, 2024

On Monday, police said that Clifford Ralph Hokanson, 53, of Kaysville, was seriously injured after crashing the ATV he was riding.

He was flown to a hospital, but later died.

The Utah County Search and Rescue, Spanish Fork Police, Fire and EMS also responded to the scene.

No other information was provided.