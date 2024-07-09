On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

ATV accident in Utah County claims the life of a Kaysville man

Jul 8, 2024, 6:34 PM

FILE PHOTO...

Police lights (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

SPANISH FORK The Utah County Sheriff’s Office says a Davis County man died in an ATV accident over the weekend near Spanish Fork.

Emergency personnel responded to Skyline Drive on Saturday around 3:30 p.m.

On Monday, police said that Clifford Ralph Hokanson, 53, of Kaysville, was seriously injured after crashing the ATV he was riding.

He was flown to a hospital, but later died.

The Utah County Search and Rescue, Spanish Fork Police, Fire and EMS also responded to the scene.

No other information was provided.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Utah Rep. Phil Lyman speaks during Utah’s gubernatorial GOP primary debate held at the Eccles Bro...

Heather Peterson, KSL NewsRadio

Lyman seeks unredacted list of those who signed Gov. Cox’s ballot petition

Rep. Phil Lyman, R-Blanding, has filed a complaint, stating he wants an unredacted list from Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson’s office. He wants the office to be more transparent about whose signatures were gathered to get her and Gov. Spencer Cox on the ballot. 

1 hour ago

Larry Irwin Kellogg, 49, of Springville, has been identified as the pilot killed in a plane crash S...

Garna Mejia

Family believes pilot had medical emergency before deadly crash in Utah County

The man killed in a plane crash in Utah County over the weekend has been identified as Larry Irwin Kellogg, 49, of Springville.

2 hours ago

(File) - The front of an official election mail ballot that is used by the U.S. Postal Service. (KS...

Lindsay Aerts

Iron County delays primary certification vote because of ballot postmarking issue

Iron County has voted to delay the certification of Utah’s primary election because more than 400 ballots couldn’t be counted because they were postmarked too late.

2 hours ago

Utah was awarded the 2002 Winter Olympics on June 16, 1995. Keith McCord, a former KSL TV anchor, s...

Shara Park

Former KSL TV anchor reflects back on day Utah was awarded 2002 Winter Olympics

When Utahns gather in downtown Salt Lake City to celebrate Pioneer Day, they’ll also have the chance to celebrate the anticipated IOC announcement that Salt Lake City has been awarded the 2034 Winter Olympics.

2 hours ago

The smoke from the Silver King Fire in Marysvale, Utah in Piute County on July 8, 2024. (KSL TV)...

Dan Rascon

Silver King Fire continues to burn over 10,000 acres and 0% contained

A small southcentral Utah Town is breathing a sigh of relief as the Silver King Fire has slowed down on Monday.

3 hours ago

After two people were killed Saturday in a Ogden Canyon crash, a petition has been started to ask o...

Brianna Chavez

Petition to make Ogden Canyon safer goes viral after crash leaves two dead

After two people were killed Saturday in a Ogden Canyon car crash, a petition has been started to ask officials to look into restrictions for large vehicles that travel through the canyon.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

ATV accident in Utah County claims the life of a Kaysville man