Well-respected business owner dies in Utah County ATV crash

SPANISH FORK — A well-known and respected northern Utah business owner has been identified as the man who died in an ATV accident over the weekend near Skyline Drive in Utah County.

On Monday, Utah County Sheriff’s Office posted that Clifford Ralph Hokanson, 53, of Kaysville, was seriously injured after crashing the ATV he was riding. His family members tried to save him through CPR, the Sheriff’s Office explained, before Hokanson was flown to the hospital where he later died.

Hokanson was the owner and executive vice president of HHI Corporation, a construction and fabrication business headquartered in Harrisville in Weber County. Several people posted on social media Monday, offering their condolences and expressing shock. Many described Hokanson as kind, fun to work with, and supportive of other business owners.

KSL TV featured Hokanson and his company a few times back in 2020, highlighting their secure containers during the Covid pandemic. The containers were used to transport American Covid-19 patients back to the US from overseas, as well as for mobile hospital triage units.

Statement from the company

According to the company’s website, Hokanson and his wife Regina took over the company from Hokanson’s father, who started HHI Corporation more than 50 years ago.

“Cliff was not just the owner and colleague but a cherished member of our HHI family,” read a statement from HHI Corporation, posted Monday. “His dedication to our company, his passion for his work, and his commitment to excellence were evident in everything he did.”

The statement went on to say that Hokanson was a visionary entrepreneur who always looked ahead to ensure the success and growth of HHI.

“His legacy will forever be remembered through the values he instilled in us all and the relationships he cultivated within our team and with our clients and partners,” the company stated.

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office, Utah County Search and Rescue, Spanish Fork Police, Fire and EMS responded to Saturday’s scene.

The full statement from HHI Corporation can be read below:

It is with deep sadness that we inform you of the passing of Cliff Hokanson (Exec. Vice President). Cliff was involved in an ATV accident on Saturday, July 6th, and despite the best efforts, he did not survive. Our hearts go out to his family during this incredibly difficult time. Cliff was not just the owner and colleague but a cherished member of our HHI family. His dedication to our company, his passion for his work, and his commitment to excellence were evident in everything he did. He was a visionary entrepreneur, always looking ahead to ensure the success and growth of HHI. Cliff’s strategic planning included preparations for the future of our company, emphasizing mentorship and succession planning to secure HHI’s continued prosperity. His legacy will forever be remembered through the values he instilled in us all and the relationships he cultivated within our team and with our clients and partners. Cliff’s dream was for HHI to thrive independently of his direct guidance, and his efforts in training and mentoring our teams have laid a solid foundation for this vision. As an executive team, we are committed to preserving Cliff’s legacy and the continuity of HHI Corporation. We are grateful for the trust and confidence he placed in us, and we will work tirelessly to uphold the standards of excellence he set for our company.