Four Corner Mascots Cruise Vegas Strip Before Big 12 Media Day

LAS VEGAS – Big 12 Media Day is set to take place at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday and Wednesday.

But the party for the 16-team league began on Monday for the newcomers, otherwise known as the “Four Corner” programs.

Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, and Utah are the new faces in the Big 12 Conference. Their mascots were getting a feel for Las Vegas before they settled into their new home this week.

Arizona’s Wilbur the Wildcat, Arizona State’s Sparky, Colorado’s Chip, and Swoop from Utah were in a convertible cruising down the Las Vegas Strip on Monday.

Four Corner mascots gear up for Big 12 Media Day

To give the joy ride a Vegas touch, the former Pac-12 mascots were cruising with “The King,” Elvis himself, in the driver’s seat.

The video was captured by UCF Associate Athletic Director Eric DeSalvo.

Welcome to the Big 12 😂 only in Vegas pic.twitter.com/8Nw5R4Xwdu — Eric DeSalvo (@EricDeSalvo) July 9, 2024

Utah and Arizona State will take center stage inside Allegiant Stadium on day one of Big 12 Media Day, and Arizona and Colorado will participate in the festivities on Wednesday.

Last July, Colorado left the Pac-12 for the Big 12, setting off a domino effect that led to Arizona, Arizona State, and Utah following in line and joining the Big 12.

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark called adding the “Four Corner” schools a “dream scenario.” It brought the Big 12’s membership to 16 programs for the first time in league history.

The “Four Corner” programs officially join the Big 12 on August 2.

